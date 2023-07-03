Manvirender Rawat Joins Cynoteck Technology Solutions as Data Science Consultant, Expanding Expertise in the Field

Saint Paul, USA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Manvirender Rawat to their team as a Data Science Consultant. With over 17 years of diverse experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, Manvirender brings a wealth of expertise to Cynoteck’s expanding presence in the Data Science domain.

Throughout his career, Manvirender has held leadership roles and successfully delivered numerous projects on both national and international levels. His extensive experience in data analytics, visualization, and advanced analytics makes him a valuable asset to Cynoteck and its clients. Manvirender has demonstrated his ability to handle projects and teams across multiple functions, domains, and geographies.

With a strong proficiency in Business Intelligence, Data Visualization, Data Analytics, Geo-Analytics, and a range of tools including Power BI, Tableau, Python, Excel, and Power Query, Manvirender is well-equipped to provide comprehensive data-driven solutions to Cynoteck’s clients. His diverse background includes working with multinational corporations, research agencies, international organizations, and academic institutions across the globe.

In addition to his professional achievements, Manvirender has also contributed to key international and national publications/reports, further establishing himself as a thought leader in the field of data science. His passion for sharing knowledge has led him to serve as a visiting faculty member at prestigious academic institutions in India, where he imparts his invaluable experience to aspiring data scientists.

“We are thrilled to have Manvirender Rawat join our team at Cynoteck,” said Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck Technology Solutions. “His extensive expertise in data science and his ability to drive innovation will be instrumental in further expanding our capabilities and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We are confident that his addition will strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”

Manvirender Rawat is known for his dedication to data-driven decision-making, his collaborative approach as a team player, and his highly motivated and result-oriented work ethic. His appointment as Data Science Consultant at Cynoteck Technology Solutions marks an exciting milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to providing top-tier services to clients worldwide.

About Cynoteck Technology Solutions:

Cynoteck is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, specializing in delivering high-quality software development, CRM implementation, and digital transformation services to businesses across various industries. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a client-centric approach, Cynoteck helps organizations achieve their strategic goals and drive growth.

