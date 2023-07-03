Grinteq Among the Top Salesforce Consulting Companies by DesignRush

Manhattan, New York, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Grinteq, a certified Salesforce partner, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top Salesforce consulting companies by DesignRush, a renowned platform for discovering the best digital agencies and technology firms.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence, relentless pursuit of customer success, and dedication to delivering top-notch Salesforce solutions to businesses worldwide. Being featured on DesignRush’s exclusive list signifies Grinteq’s unparalleled expertise in leveraging Salesforce’s powerful capabilities to transform businesses, streamline processes, and drive unparalleled growth. It demonstrates their ability to deliver exceptional results while providing outstanding customer service every step of the way.

What sets them apart from the competition is a team of highly skilled and certified Salesforce consultants and developers who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to every project. With a deep understanding of Salesforce’s ecosystem, they are well-equipped to design, implement, and optimize customized solutions tailored to our clients’ unique needs and objectives.

This recognition by DesignRush has further fueled Grinteq’s passion to continue delivering exceptional Salesforce consulting services, and helping businesses thrive in the digital era. They are more determined than ever to empower clients with the technology they need to grow and look forward to many more exciting milestones in the future.

“This achievement showcases our expertise while also inspires us to aim higher, innovate, and push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said the CEO of Grinteq Sergei Lakishik. “As we celebrate this milestone, let’s use it as a stepping stone to even greater achievements and continued growth. Thanks to our partners and clients with whom we shape the future of commerce and transform digital experience.”

For more information about their Salesforce consulting services, please visit Grinteq’s website.

About Grinteq:

Grinteq is a leading partner in ecommerce technology implementation, offering a comprehensive range of consulting and software development services to businesses worldwide. Gaining a wide expertise within the ecommerce segment, Grinteq provides implementation, support, maintenance, and integration services for the stores running on the top-industry platforms like Adobe Commerce (Magento), Shopify Plus, BigCommerce and others. Being a certified Salesforce partner, Grinteq delivers a range of services for Salesforce suite and Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions in particular. Its skillset also includes expertise in Java, Python, PHP, JavaScript, C/C++, C#, Objective C, Swift, Typescript, Kotlin, Ruby, and other. For more information about Grinteq and its Salesforce consulting services, visit their site.