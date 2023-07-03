Reistor Makes Its Red-Carpet Debut at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Step into the dazzling world of @Reistor, the epitome of comfort and class, as it takes center stage for its red-carpet debut at the illustrious 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. With an exclusive invitation from Mastercard to dress their VVIPs, celebrities, and influencers at the exquisite Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes guest lounge, Reistor proves that mindful fashion knows no bounds. “So thrilled to embrace the power of mindful fashion on a global scale. We are ready to spread our love for sustainable fashion, one stylish, eco-friendly garment at a time,” said Mehma Singh, the founder of Reistor.

The visionary behind this exquisite fashion movement, Mehma Singh, founder and creative director of Reistor, graces the Cannes scene, radiating passion for sustainable red-carpet fashion. Mehma’s unwavering focus for this project was to craft versatile ensembles that embrace glamour and environmental consciousness. Prepare to be mesmerized as Reistor showcases its artistry, using sustainable fabrics like the divine TencelTM, enchanting BembergTM, and the purity of organic cotton.

To elevate these masterpieces further, Reistor embraces the artisanal spirit by sourcing hand-embroidered embellishments from local artisans, adding a touch of ethereal charm to each creation. The ensembles unveiled at Cannes are a true testament to their multi-faceted nature, seamlessly transitioning from red carpet opulence to beautiful day or night looks with the simple modification of bows and trains. And fear not, dear fashionistas, for every trim used in these divine outfits is biodegradable and exudes durability, perfectly mirroring Reistor’s unwavering commitment to its core values.

While Reistor may have emerged on the fashion scene in 2021, its roots run deep within the textile industry, armed with extensive knowledge and expertise. Embracing the mantra of inclusivity, the brand celebrates fashion for all sizes and ages, prioritizing comfort and sustainability. Transparency reigns supreme for Reistor, as it remains steadfast in its commitment to reveal every step of the supply chain and production process. Continually pushing the boundaries of innovation, Reistor delves into the realm of fabric exploration, ensuring each choice aligns seamlessly with its noble purpose. From hemp to TencelTM, BembergTM, and organic cotton, their recent collection is a masterpiece curated for online platforms like Madewell and J. Crew, captivating audiences worldwide. Reistor’s creative endeavors span multiple platforms, gorgeous hearts and souls as its global audience continues to flourish.

Mehma Singh, a force to be reckoned with as a fourth-generation fashion and textile entrepreneur, created Reistor along with her brother, Harjas Singh. As the head of design, Mehma effortlessly blends comfort, style, and mindfulness into every creation. Rooted in sustainability, Reistor aims at the fashion landscape, to promote inclusivity and sustainability, one piece at a time. Step into the world of Reistor, where sass meets class, and embrace the transformative power of mindful fashion globally.