Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd- The Ultimate Destination for Landscaping Services

A beautifully designed and well-maintained landscape is the key to ensuring an appealing look of the properties. Moreover, it can also help preserve the environment. Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd evolves as a reputed company that offers innovative landscape design and horticulture services to customers.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd specialises in providing top-notch residential and commercial landscaping services in Singapore. The company has been active in the industry for more than 50 years. They have expertise in handling diverse projects, including industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental.

Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd has a team of dedicated landscape service professionals with in-depth experience in lawn, plant, garden, and landscaping maintenance. The experts leverage the latest tools and technologies to provide stunning and lush landscapes to customers. The company has been recognised by the Landscape Industry Association Of Singapore (LIAS) for its quality landscaping services.

According to one of the spokespersons of the company, “We have vast experience in constructing and managing all types of landscaping projects in Singapore. Our aim is to ensure the timely delivery of services without compromising the quality standard in any manner. We closely work with owners, architects, engineers, and managing agents to provide exceptional services.”

Besides landscaping, the company also offers Singapore gardening services. It includes pruning shrubs and trees, fertilising, watering, and ensuring the optimum health of different plants. The team of Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd undergoes rigorous training to provide world-class services and exceed the expectation of customers. Delighting the customers is the main goal of the company.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998