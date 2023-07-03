Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Emerges as a Top-Rated Garden Maintenance Company

Regular maintenance of gardens is essential to avoid a dying, dull, or wilting appearance. It also ensures the optimum health of the plants and facilitates proper growth. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has been ranked as the best landscape and gardening services company in Singapore.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is a leading company providing comprehensive gardening services to customers. They specialise in pruning trees, shrubs, and ground covers, fertilising, and watering plants. The company also offers grass cutting services to prevent the growth of unhealthy grass patches and maintain grass health.

As one of the top-rated garden maintenance companies, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has a team of certified professionals who are well-equipped with the necessary skills to maintain the gardens efficiently. The experts participate in various training and development programs to enhance their quality of services and satisfy the customers in Singapore.

According to one of the official spokespersons, “We are a full-fledged landscape design and installation company dedicated to serving the unique needs of customers. The global connections of our company enable us to provide value to clients.”

Apart from garden maintenance, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd offers services like event plant display, corporate plant rental, landscape maintenance, landscape construction, and various consultation services. The competitive pricing and timely delivery of services sets the company apart in the industry. They make the best use of modern technologies to provide exceptional outcomes. The company is all set to expand its customer base by providing satisfactory and top-notch services in Singapore.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998