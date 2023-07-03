Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Offers Reliable Horticulture Consultancy Services

Horticulture services are essential to add elegance to properties and ensure the good health of the plants. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is a certified practising horticulturalist committed to enhancing the garden conditions and satisfying the customers.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is a leading company in Singapore that offers exceptional horticulture consultancy and landscape maintenance services. The company focuses on the improvement of plants through proper evaluation of their conditions. The team of certified professionals carry out assessments and provide appropriate recommendations to the customers based on their findings.

The consultancy services of Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd include the identification and classification of different plant species through the use of botanical descriptions of flowers and leaf shapes. The professionals recommend customers to use the right fertilisers and soil type in the garden to make the plants stronger and healthier.

According to one of the official spokespersons of the company, “Our professionals are capable of identifying, describing, and controlling different plant diseases, pests, and weeds. We leverage safety procedures while using horticulture chemicals. The rich years of experience and expertise in the industry enable us to offer the best solutions to our valuable customers.”

In addition to horticulture consultancy, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd provides services like arboriculture consultancy, plant rental, and tree cutting in Singapore. The company is well-equipped with the knowledge, experience, manpower, and tools to serve the needs of customers in the best possible way. They are all set to enhance the aesthetic value of properties, minimise potential hazards, and make the best recommendations for garden maintenance.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998