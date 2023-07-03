Ortega Disability Group Helps Individuals Appeal SSDI Denials

Orange, California, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group is pleased to announce that they help individuals appeal SSDI denials. Many individuals file for Social Security disability without help from a lawyer, increasing the risk of mistakes resulting in denials.

When individuals are denied Social Security disability benefits, they may lose hope. However, hiring professionals at Ortega Disability Group can give individuals new hope for getting the benefits they deserve. Their experienced lawyers will review the paperwork and identify errors that resulted in the denial. They can correct the mistakes and submit the appropriate documentation within the timeline to ensure their clients’ applications and appeals are submitted properly, improving the chances that they will receive SSDI benefits.

Ortega Disability Group has a long-standing reputation for providing quality representation in Social Security disability cases. They understand that sometimes individuals make mistakes when filing claims themselves and aim to work with clients to ensure they get their benefits with less hassle.

Anyone interested in learning how they help individuals with SSDI appeals can find out more by visiting the Ortega Disability Group website or calling 1-800-322-1173.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a full-service law firm focused on Social Security disability cases. They work closely with clients to ensure they complete the paperwork correctly and gather the appropriate documentation to help them get the benefits they deserve.

Company: Ortega Disability Group
Address: 1100 Town and Country Road, Suite 1228
City: Orange
State: CA
Zip code: 92868
Telephone number: 1-800-322-1173

