AFL Partners New Zealand: Trusted Financial Advisers Expanding Insurance Services

New Lynn, Auckland, New Zealand, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — AFL Partners New Zealand, a leading financial advisory firm, is excited to announce the expansion of its insurance services, catering to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. With a commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions, AFL Partners New Zealand has appointed Niraj Boricha as Financial Adviser to spearhead this strategic initiative.

As an established player in the financial advisory industry, AFL Partners New Zealand has built a reputation for delivering exceptional services to its clients. With a client-centric approach, the company has successfully assisted individuals and businesses in managing their finances and achieving their long-term financial goals.

Recognizing the importance of insurance in providing financial security and peace of mind, AFL Partners New Zealand has decided to enhance its offerings. The expansion encompasses a range of insurance products, including life insurance, trauma insurance, private health insurance, disablement insurance, business risk insurance, and personal risk management solutions.

Life insurance, a cornerstone of AFL Partners New Zealand’s new services, provides financial protection for individuals and their families in the event of untimely death. This coverage ensures that loved ones are provided for and can maintain their financial stability during challenging times.

In addition, AFL Partners New Zealand now offers trauma insurance, which helps clients cope with critical illnesses or major medical events by providing financial support during recovery. This coverage can alleviate the financial burden associated with medical treatments, enabling individuals to focus on their health and well-being.

Private health insurance, another valuable addition to AFL Partners New Zealand‘s portfolio, offers comprehensive coverage for medical expenses, ensuring access to high-quality healthcare when it is needed the most. This coverage empowers clients to make informed decisions about their health while minimizing out-of-pocket expenses.

Disablement insurance is also part of AFL Partners New Zealand’s expanded suite of services. This insurance safeguards individuals in the event of an accident or illness that results in a disability, providing financial support to cover medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and loss of income.

Moreover, AFL Partners New Zealand understands the unique risks faced by businesses and offers business risk insurance. This coverage provides protection against various business-related risks, such as property damage, legal liabilities, and loss of income, helping businesses mitigate potential financial setbacks.

Finally, the addition of personal risk management solutions further strengthens AFL Partners New Zealand’s insurance offerings. These tailored solutions encompass a holistic approach to financial planning, taking into account individual circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance.

With the appointment of Niraj Boricha as financial adviser, AFL Partners New Zealand is poised to make significant strides in the insurance landscape. Boricha brings extensive experience in the financial services industry, coupled with a passion for helping clients secure their financial future.

“As financial adviser, I am thrilled to lead AFL Partners New Zealand in expanding our insurance services,” said Niraj Boricha. “Our goal is to empower individuals and businesses with comprehensive financial solutions that provide peace of mind and support in times of need. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and ensuring our clients’ financial well-being.”

The expanded insurance services at AFL Partners New Zealand are now available to new and existing clients. For more information, please visit their website at www.aflpartners.co.nz or contact their office at [0800-001-789] or [admin@aflpartners.co.nz].

About AFL Partners New Zealand:

AFL Partners New Zealand is a trusted financial advisory firm committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions. With a client-centric approach, the company offers a wide range of services, including insurance, investments, retirement planning, and wealth management. AFL Partners New Zealand strives to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.

Media Contact:

[Graham Adams]

[Media Contact AFL partners]

[Epsilon IT solutions]

[+64 22 490 7913]

[epsilonitsol@gmail.com]