South Indian States – Unity in Diversity

INDIA, 2023-Jul-3— /EPR Network/ — South Indian states formed a linguistic unity in independent India and preserved the traditional culture and artwork despite of having many foreign invasions before its independence in modern age. South Indian states form the peninsular part of India, also known as Dakshin Bharat.

History of South Indian States

Excavations have shows Neolithic cultures and artifacts dating back to 8000 BCE have been found in southern part of India. The region has been a part of the trade route used by Romans, Greeks, Arabs, Jews, and Chinese during 3rd and 4th century. This was also a part of Silk route that developed trade relations with the East and West. Southern India has been ruled by several dynasties during the ancient and medieval era from 6th century BCE to 14th century CE. Dynasties like Cheras, Zamorins, Pandyas, Cholas, Satavahanas, Travancore royal family, Kingdom of Cochin, Mushikas, Pallavas, Kadambas, Western Gangas, Rashtrakutas, Chalukyas, Hoysalas, and Kakatiyas developed monumental sculptures and architectures in this region that are an integral part of the cultural and historical heritage of the country now. The architectural marvel at Hampi, built during 14th century CE by Vijayanagara Empire is an example here.

Vijayanagara Empire was the last dynasty to rule the region and post that southern Indian has been through multiple invasions. Delhi Sultanate led to the fall of Vijayanagara Empire and eventually captured the region and ruled as Deccan Sultanate. The region was later invaded by the Marathas, Palaiyakkarars, and Nayaks. Southern India was initially colonized by the Europeans in the 15th Century and by the mid 18th Century the French and British constantly fought over for control of that region. After several battles like the Anglo-Mysore war and the Vellore Mutiny, the British took control over that region in 1857 with exception of Pondicherry (now Puducherry) which remained under French rule. The British Empire divided the region into a few states and presidencies such as Madras Presidency, Hyderabad State, Mysore, Travancore, Cochin, and Jeypore.

After the Independence of Indian in 1947, Andhra State was formed for Telugu speaking people in 1953 and added to the existing Madras State, Mysore State, Hyderabad State, and Travancore–Cochin. Under the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, southern Indian was reorganized into multiple states based on linguistic lines. These states are what we have today with the recent addition of Telangana in 2 June 2014 by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.