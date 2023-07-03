Machine Learning Industry revenue is driven by Emerging Demand for Cloud-Based Solution

Machine Learning Industry Data Book – Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Machine Learning Industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Machine Learning Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Machine Learning Market Report Highlights

The global Machine Learning Market size was valued at USD 25.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The emergence of connected AI is anticipated to make it possible for ML algorithms to learn based on newly available information continuously. These developments are expected to propel the market expansion in the upcoming years. As these technologies continue to advance and mature, they are expected to have a transformative impact on various industries, shaping the way businesses operate, make decisions, and deliver value to customers

The advertising & media segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 20.0% in 2022. The advertising and media sector accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to capabilities such as buyer’s optimization, data processing, and analysis provided by the technology

Factors such as advancements in computing power, increased data generation, and the need for automated decision-making drive the demand for machine learning solutions across various industries

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.5% from 2023 to 2030. The region’s large population, diverse industries, and growing investment in technological infrastructure all contribute to market growth

Deep Learning Market Report Highlights

The global Deep Learning Market size was valued at USD 34.83 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The hardware segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for deep learning chipsets and reduced hardware costs

The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) possesses high computational capability and has better power efficiency. As a result, the FPGA segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Deep learning algorithms exhibit great potential in the automated extraction of complex data, thereby excelling in big data analytics application

Deep learning holds the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the coming years by applying neural networks to analyze patient datasets to provide better outcomes

Several government initiatives related to digitalization and the growing adoption of next-generation technologies such as AI and machine learning in the APAC region exhibited the strong growth of deep learning technology

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Machine Learning Industry Data Book – Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Natural Language Processing Market Report Highlights

The global Natural Language Processing Market size was valued at USD 18.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The healthcare segment appeared as the largest segment in the terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. However, the IT & Telecommunication segment is projected to expand with the highest growth rate

Data extraction emerged as the largest segment in 2022 and is projected to generate revenue of over USD 77.00 billion by 2030

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 42.7% and is estimated to reach USD 115.24 billion by 2030. The NLP market is projected to expand with rising demand for better customer experiences, growing smart device usage, and expanding application options

Go through the table of content of Machine Learning Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The market participants are implementing several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, product modernizations, collaborations, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. Further, the companies are also focusing on developing new products and services with enhanced capabilities.

Key players operating in the Machine Learning industry are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

ARM Ltd

Atomwise Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Clarifai Inc.

Enlitic Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter