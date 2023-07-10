London Catering Supplies Introduces Customizable Food Wrapping Solutions for Businesses

London, UK, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — London Catering Supplies, UK’s one of the top suppliers of catering supplies, is pleased to release its new line of customizable food wrapping solutions for food businesses. Thanks to its latest range of products, the company aims to help companies create a professional and unique look for food packaging. This ensures the freshness, quality, and safety of the packaged food.

Their new line of products comes with a wide range of food wrapping solutions, including food wrapping paper, Wrapmaster 4500 cling film, and plastic and foil takeaway containers. These custom food packaging solutions provide a budget-friendly way for businesses to promote their brand. Meanwhile, they can keep their products protected from environmental factors, like sunlight, rain, contamination, etc.

A spokesperson for London Catering Supplies said, “We understand food businesses’ need to seek new solutions for enhancing their overall brand image. We believe that with our custom foil takeaway containers and other food wrapping products, they can easily attain their goal. Our products are not just eye-catching but also designed to preserve food for longer hours. And, this makes them a highly functional solution for the food service industry.”

Food wrapping paper is vital for any restaurant, caterer, cafe, or any other food service provider. London Catering Suppliers provide them top quality food wrapping papers that are easy to wrap a variety of food, such as burgers, sandwiches, and other food items. The company provides food wrapping paper in different colors and sizes. This makes it easier for businesses to pick the perfect paper to go with their branding.

The company even offers a variety of foil takeaway containers that are good for delivery and takeout orders. Since these containers are made using premium aluminum foil, the food remains warm and fresh even during long hours of transportation. Even these foil containers by London Catering Supplies come in various sizes and shapes, making them perfect for storing and transporting various types of foods.

The spokesperson also mentioned, “We believe that our tailored food wrapping solutions are good for businesses to promote their brand while keeping food fresh til it reaches the customers. Since our products are made of high-quality materials, these are ideal to meet the requirements of various types of businesses – be they small or large. This makes us feel more confident that our customers will be happier with our products.”

Besides quality food wrapping paper and foil takeaway containers, London Catering Supplies even provides premium Wrapmaster 4500 cling film. This particular product is vital for any commercial kitchen for maintaining the freshness and hygiene of food items. The best part is that Wrapmaster 4500 cling film is convenient to use due to the attached dispenser. Hence, it’s ideal for business kitchens.

Overall, London Catering Supplies is dedicated to offering the best products and services to its customers. Businesses can even get amazing discounts if they purchase products in bulk. To know more about London Catering Suppliers and their custom food wrapping solutions, explore their website today.

About London Catering Supplies:

London Catering Suppliers is the UK’s leading food packaging material supplier. The company is known for its extensive range of products for customers in the food industry. They also focus on customer satisfaction and delivering premium quality products to the customers. Besides all that, they are keen on providing sustainable solutions to consumers while remaining committed to preserving the environment.

Contact Information:

London Catering Supplies Ltd

Shipping Address: Unit 6 – Atlas Business Centre, Oxgate Lane, London, NW2 7HJ

Email ID: info@lcsupplies.co.uk

Call Us: 0203 291 2918

Business Hours:

Mon to Fri: 10:00 – 17:00