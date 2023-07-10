Tanis Hoeltgen joins the Pursuit team as Director of Finance

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — As Pursuit Technology continues to expand with the growth of their Acorn learning management system (LMS), the company is excited to be adding some exceptional talent to the team at their new office in Vancouver, Canada. In March, the company added Keith Metcalfe and Garrett Buckley. Now, they welcome Tanis Hoeltgen to the team as Director of Finance.

Tanis’s time in the workforce has seen her occupy many vital roles, starting her career at KPMG with a focus in the technology sector, and most recently leading the finance function at Traction on Demand as the Senior Director of Finance through seven years of rapid growth and their acquisition by Salesforce. She has a wealth of experience scaling businesses within professional services and SaaS industries.

While working at Traction on Demand, Hoeltgen provided key financial leadership to support the incubation of a number of SaaS start-ups. Her experience scaling their finance functions included everything from financial forecasting to investment round preparation and execution.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Pursuit Technology team,” said Tanis. “This is such an exciting time for the company, as we expand into North America, there’s so much potential in front of us. The Capabilities feature of the Acorn product is really going to help businesses support the learning and growth of their teams in a meaningful way, and I feel lucky to be a part of Pursuit’s journey to support companies in the development of their people!”

“Bringing Tanis on board as our Director of Finance is an amazing win for Acorn,” said Blake Proberts (CEO and Co-Founder). “Her impressive background, encompassing diverse industries and company sizes, demonstrates her adaptability, agility, and capability to excel within any organisation in the tech space. We are thrilled to have her join our team and are confident that her expertise will propel Acorn to new heights. In particular, her experience managing finances for high-growth SaaS organisations, leading to the successful consolidation of markets.

“Tanis has an outstanding reputation for implementing innovative financial strategies that optimise performance and foster efficient and effective growth. Her ability to balance financial stewardship with strategic decision-making aligns perfectly with Acorn’s commitment to achieving long-term success while maintaining fiscal responsibility.”

Tanis’s wealth of experience makes her perfectly suited to fill the Finance Lead position at Pursuit Technology. Over the coming months, Tanis will be streamlining financial operations as the company heads into a period of rapid growth and driving strategic initiatives to optimise top-line growth and profitability.

Pursuit Technology is a fast-growing HR technology company. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.