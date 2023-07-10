Best Gynecologist in Baner, Pune: Dr. Asmita Dongare

Posted on 2023-07-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Pune, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Asmita Dongare is a compassionate and empathetic Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Baner, Pune with 15 years of rich and varied experience in handling complex cases in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She has expertise in caesarian sections, high-risk pregnancy, medical abortion, uterus removal, fertility testing, and other specialized procedures. She also provides counseling for women who are trying to conceive. She is currently working as a consultant of Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Manipal Hospital Baner, Pune. Also, she was a panel consultant at “ONP Leela Hospital, Pimple Saudagar, PCMC”, “Jupiter Hospital Baner”, and “Surya Mother & Child Superspeciality Care, Wakad, Pune”.

Dr. Asmita Donagre is considered a high-risk pregnancy specialist as she has vast experience in handling pregnancy with complications like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure(pre-eclampsia), Preterm labor (early labor pains), oligohydramnios (less water level), placenta previa, IUGR (growth lag) PROM (early water leakage).

Dr. Asmita’s commitment and dedication to serving women and helping them lead better life make her the best gynecologist in Baner, Pune. Also, She has been actively involved in social services for bringing awareness to adolescent health and breastfeeding.

Dr. Asmita Dongare has done additional courses like Laparoscopic sterilization, Basic Infertility(FOGSI), Basic and Advanced Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopic Surgery, and ROBuST (RCOG) Operative Birth Training makes her one of the best gynecologists Baner, Pune. She was awarded by “FACOG” by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 2021.

Dr. Asmita Dongare started her career with MBBS from Grant Medical College, Mumbai, and then she completed a Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics from YCMC Hospital Pimpri in 2007. She then practiced as a consultant OBGY at Shraddha Hospital and Critical Care in Aurangabad for 12 Years. After that, she did MRCOG (Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists) from London in 2018. She then moved to Dublin, Ireland, completed Clinical attachment in Fetal Medicine at National Maternity Hospital, Dublin, and worked as a Registrar in National Maternity Hospital, Dublin. She then practiced as a Consultant Obstetrician at Cloud Nine Care Hospital Gurgaon for almost a year and now has joined Vatsalya Hospital and Sanjivani Vitalife hospital, Aundh as a Consultant of Obstetrician and Gynecologist.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution