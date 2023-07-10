Best Gynecologist in Baner, Pune: Dr. Asmita Dongare

Dr. Asmita Dongare has done additional courses like Laparoscopic sterilization, Basic Infertility(FOGSI), Basic and Advanced Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopic Surgery, and ROBuST (RCOG) Operative Birth Training makes her one of the best gynecologists Baner, Pune. She was awarded by “FACOG” by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 2021.

Dr. Asmita Dongare started her career with MBBS from Grant Medical College, Mumbai, and then she completed a Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics from YCMC Hospital Pimpri in 2007. She then practiced as a consultant OBGY at Shraddha Hospital and Critical Care in Aurangabad for 12 Years. After that, she did MRCOG (Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists) from London in 2018. She then moved to Dublin, Ireland, completed Clinical attachment in Fetal Medicine at National Maternity Hospital, Dublin, and worked as a Registrar in National Maternity Hospital, Dublin. She then practiced as a Consultant Obstetrician at Cloud Nine Care Hospital Gurgaon for almost a year and now has joined Vatsalya Hospital and Sanjivani Vitalife hospital, Aundh as a Consultant of Obstetrician and Gynecologist.