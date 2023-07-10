#1 International Bestselling Author Kimmy K. Powell releases her book

“The Passion and Purpose Project: Your 7-Step Future Funnel to Design the Life You Were Meant to Live” with Success.

CHARLESTON, SC, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Author Kimmy K. Powell joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “The Passion and Purpose Project: Your 7-Step Future Funnel to Design the Life You Were Meant to Live,” which was released Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Kimmy K. Powell, a serial entrepreneur and mentor with 30+ years of experience building and scaling multiple 7-figure businesses, is now sharing her expertise in her bestselling book, The Passion and Purpose Project. This interactive guide challenges readers to embark on a journey of intentionally designing the life they were meant to live and leave a lasting legacy. Using Powell’s trademarked Future Funnel, readers will be able to map out their life’s goals and take the steps to make them happen. Join the ranks of those who have discovered the secret to conquering fear, maintaining focus, and escaping the mundane with this instant international hit.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 International Bestseller in NINE categories in the USA and AU. Including Personal Transformation & Spirituality, Personal Success & Spirituality, Women’s Inspirational Spirituality, Inner Child, and Business Planning & Forecasting in the US. Careers, Business Planning & Forecasting, Business Etiquette, and Inner Child in AU. She also hit #1 Hot New Release in SIXTEEN Categories in the US and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Are you stuck trying to identify your Passion & Purpose? Not sure where to start? The Passion and Purpose Project is a transformative guide to living a life of purpose and fulfillment. With insights from author Kimmy K. Powell’s experience as a successful business leader, this project leads you through YOUR FUTURE FUNNEL™ and helps you find your true passion and purpose to help you build the life you were meant to live.

The Passion and Purpose Project is an interactive step-by-step guide that challenges you to embark on a journey of intentionally designing the life you were meant to live and leave a lasting legacy. Using Powell’s trademarked Future Funnel, this book will give you the tools to:

Clearly map out your life’s goals and take the steps to make them happen.

Make strategies for maintaining focus and avoiding the pitfalls of mundane life.

Address and overcome fear of change when it comes to your desired future.

Look back on everything you’ve learned through journaling and reflection exercises.

So, if you’re tired of treading water and want to fulfill your dreams and live a life filled with happiness and joy, this book is for you. Get ready to have a lot of fun, and feel alive and connected as you embark on a journey of self-discovery!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kimmy K. Powell is a mentor, author, speaker, angel investor, and serial entrepreneur with 30+ years of expertise building and scaling multiple 7-figure businesses. Her expertise spans a diverse portfolio of construction to luxury hospitality. Today, Kimmy is a vocal advocate for young, passionate, budding entrepreneurs providing them framework and momentum in their early ventures.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from University of Dayton with a B.S. in Computer Science. Her early experience with IBM and Lexis/Nexis helped shape her professional expertise and business acumen. In 1991, she joined her husband and founded several companies in Construction and Commercial Real Estate. After relocating to Charleston in 2014, she began a career in hospitality and currently owns two 9,000 sq. ft. luxury spas (Woodhouse Spas, Inc.) in Charleston, South Carolina, a 6,000 sq. ft. location in Franklin, Tennessee. She will be opening the doors to a 6,000 sq. ft. location in Savannah, Georgia in late 2023.

She and her husband of over 30 years, Keith, have raised three sons who have flourished into their own ventures. She splits her time between their residences in Downtown Charleston and Fripp Island, S.C. In her free time, she enjoys reading, boating, traveling, mentoring, writing, and spending time with friends and family. She lends her time and talents to the Harbour Club Executive Committee Board, The College of Charleston Board of Governors, The American Lung Association, and many more community and philanthropic endeavors.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Kimmy K. Powell’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

