Introducing the CROWNLINE AF-204 AIR FRYER OVEN

Crownline is an industry-leading electrical brand in UAE that specialises in producing home and kitchen appliances and office and outdoor cleaning supplies. They provide consumers with diverse products to satisfy their everyday needs.

The Crownline Air Fryer Oven AF-204 is cutting-edge equipment designed to improve the cooking experience and provides UAE inhabitants with a healthier and more convenient way to create great meals for their families. In a world where people are becoming more health-conscious, the Crownline AF-204 Air Fryer Oven stands out as the perfect solution for reducing oil consumption without compromising quality. This air fryer is likely to become a vital asset in kitchens across the country, thanks to its innovative cooking modes and user-friendly control panel. Simply drop your food in the fryer and let the AF-204 do the rest, retaining the flavour and nutritional value of your favourite dishes.

Family-Sized & Space Saver: The Crownline Air Fryer Oven has a 12L cooking capacity, making it one of the largest on the market while remaining small enough to fit on your countertop.

Built-in rotisserie: With the built-in rotisserie, you can cook full roasts, tenderloins, and even a whole chicken, ensuring crispy and tender meats, flawlessly blackened fish, and expertly roasted veggies.

Includes 9 additional accessories: The air fryer comes with 9 essential accessories, including a rotisserie tong, Rotisserie rod, cake tray, wire rack, Drip pan, Rotisserie cage, Shallow mesh basket, and more, Handling Tool and Tong providing everything you need for convenient homemade meals.

Easy to use: Cooking times and temperatures are simplified with a user-friendly control display, and 16 presets. Cook for convenience or to impress without turning on the range, and clean-up is a snap thanks to the stainless-steel interior and detachable nonstick drip pan.

Crownline’s AF-204 Air Fryer UAE enables users to cook delectable meals at home, providing a guilt-free alternative to traditional frying methods. Achieve a healthier lifestyle while making every moment special for your loved ones with Crownline. Furthermore, this energy-efficient device allows you to save money on electricity expenses while multitasking in the kitchen.

Visit the website to learn more about the product. You may also contact them at +971 434 171 52 or Info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.