Savox Communications launches robust Savox Noise-COM 500 hearing protector for heavy industrial use

Espoo, Finland, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

/INS. The new Savox Noise-COM 500 products are top-of-the-line Bluetooth hearing protectors specifically designed for use in extremely harsh, noisy operations. They are suitable, for example, for use in construction, mining, or other heavy industries where using hearing protectors is vital, and the ability to communicate with clarity is of equally high importance. These robust and durable hearing protectors combine excellent ambient sound quality with an outstanding noise-cancelling microphone for clear speech.

As the Savox Noise-COM 500 can be connected to various Bluetooth two-way radios or mobile phones, users can comfortably listen to audio as well as make and receive phone calls. Additionally, the ambient sound feature allows users to clearly hear surrounding sounds, such as speech or warning signals while blocking high-level, harmful noises out. There is also an easily accessible rotary button for push-to-talk and ambient sound volume adjustment. With the Savox Noise-COM 500XP model, there is an added possibility to define ambient sound audio profiles for different occasions, enabling the best possible audio for every operational situation.

“It is essential to protect the hearing of professionals in heavy industry operations without compromising on safety, nor on the quality and clarity of communications with fellow workers. With the Savox Noise-COM 500, there is no danger of missing out on important surrounding sounds or urgent alarms,” says Jerry Kettunen, CEO at Savox Communications.

“Safety is as much a question of hearing what you need to hear as it is of noise reduction. ‘Hear what you must hear and hear what you want to hear’ summarizes what it’s all about,” he emphasizes. “We at Savox firmly believe that this product has huge potential to become the best option available on the industrial market,” Mr. Kettunen concludes.

Key Features:

Wireless connection to Bluetooth® enabled devices (Bluetooth 5.0 and profiles: HFP, HSP, A2DP)

Ambient sound with audio profiles (NC-500XP)

Voice prompted menu

Built-in rechargeable battery

Professional two-way radio with push-to-talk compatibility

Easily accessible rotary button for push-to-talk and ambient sound volume adjustment

Unique casting technique protects the electronics for maximum reliability

Noise-cancelling boom microphone

Low battery warning and automatic switch off.

For more information:

Jani Kvist

Sales Director

+358503037748

jani.kvist@savox.com

Mikko Blomqvist

VP, Products, Savox Communications

+358 44 346 1279

mikko.blomqvist@savox.com

Emma Kaartinen

Social Media and Events Specialist, Savox Communications

+358 50 479 4276

emma.kaartinen@savox.com

About Savox

Savox Communications is a global provider of communication solutions for safety and security, tactical and defense, and industrial markets. Savox’s core mission is to save lives and protect people and property by providing the best communication technology solutions for professionals working in demanding environments.