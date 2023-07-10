The One-stop Destination for Makeup Artists, Keywest Academy Opens in Delhi

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — If you have ever heard someone discuss the influence makeup has, they’ve likely mentioned how transformative it is. When applied properly, makeup can produce dramatic transformations. Makeup has an influence. Some people use it to express themselves. To honour, recognise, and elevate the makeup and beauty industry, Keywest academy of beauty and makeup announced its grand opening in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi recently. The beauty school is run by renowned makeup artist Neha Chhabra and will feature cutting-edge facilities to give students a top-notch education in the beauty industry. The various programs have been aimed at educating learners in a variety of beauty techniques and procedures, such as makeup artistry, hairstyling, skincare, nail care, personal grooming, and many more, to assist them stand out in a competitive market.

The makeup academy will use a holistic approach to training, putting equal emphasis on communication and self-confidence as it does on techniques for applying cosmetics. The academy’s teaching approach will place a strong emphasis on personal development and inspire students to succeed not only as makeup artists but also in their personal and professional lives. Along with options for short-term grooming and beauty courses, Keywest Academy will offer comprehensive makeup courses. All students enrolled in the course will receive job assistance from the academy. Students will have access to business leaders and more recent opportunities for learning and growth thanks to the knowledgeable mentors.

Some of the key makeup and beauty courses that will be offered are masters in advanced artistry, professional makeup artist course, semi-permanent makeup course, fantasy makeup creators course, professional hair courses, and self-makeup courses.

Neha Chhabra believes that makeup is an essential part of our daily routine and a true art form. People are spending more money on their personal appearance, which is driving overall growth. And it is at this point that the role of makeup artists becomes critical. The makeup industry has emerged as one of the most successful and profitable industries in the world. A career in beauty will undoubtedly provide opportunities for advancement and growth.

She is a talented, creative, and proactive makeup artist who was trained by numerous international makeup artists, including Mario Dedivanovic, Anu Kaushik, and Michelle Palma, among others. Neha Chhabra is certified by the DYF Academy in Los Angeles and hopes to spread awareness about beauty and makeup to encourage the growth of more beauty entrepreneurs in the nation.

Neha has taught more than 1000 students in the field of beauty, and she continues to support aspiring artists in pursuing their love of the beauty industry by offering the most cutting-edge courses and programs in the country. The branch’s head instructor and Advanced Makeup Artistry & Beauty Aesthetics certified Priyanka Chanwaria has more than seven years of experience developing the most talented and imaginative MUAs.

The makeup and beauty mentors offer international teaching standards for the development of Future Entrepreneurs. The Keywest Academy of Beauty & Makeup offers a wide range of courses covering all aspects of skills to master a career in the fashion and beauty industry. The academy’s mission is to impart international standards of beauty training. The most cutting-edge makeup classroom in India was first introduced by Keywest Academy, the first makeup school to acknowledge ongoing education.

For trainers and students, KW Academy has all the most cutting-edge, top-of-the-line beauty equipment that meets international standards. After you complete your formal education, the academy offers assistance to help you launch a prosperous career. Our graduates have access to as many aftercare masterclasses as they like, giving them a special chance to network with major cosmetics companies, fashion authorities, and international celebrity artists.

The goal of this best makeup academy in Delhi is to establish a name for themselves based on the principles they uphold. To that end, they implement the most advanced training methods and innovative curriculum available to enable their partners, staff members, and students to achieve financial independence.

Makeup can be a useful tool for improving your appearance, increasing your confidence, and expressing your creativity overall. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that makeup should be applied to enhance your natural beauty rather than to conceal or cover up your true self.

Keywest Academy

Address – O- 63, Ring Rd, Block O, Lajpat Nagar III, New Delhi 110024

Email – info@keywestacademy.in

Phone Number – +91 98991 16884

Website: https://keywestacademy.in/