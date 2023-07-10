Attilio Mazzilli: Orrick is again the #1 venture capital law firm in Europe

London, UK, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — This is the seventh consecutive year that Orrick, of which Attilio Mazzilli is Co-Managing Partner for its Italian offices, has dominated the European market. According to Pitchbook’s 2022 annual report, the Group is the leading venture capital law firm in Europe, and top 5 globally.

Attilio Mazzilli: Orrick is #1 for European Venture Capital

Moreover, Pitchbook reports that Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, of which Attilio Mazzilli is also Corporate Partner and Head of the Italian Tech Group, completed 264 deals in Europe in 2022, which means more than 1.5 times the number completed by the second-place firm. The report confirmed that the global law firm also ranked first in France, and second not only in the United Kingdom & Ireland but also in DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). Throughout 2022, the Group helped raise over 43 billion dollars globally in more than 57 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, by closing over 1050 transactions.

Attilio Mazzilli: the Orrick team’s consolidated experience

As a Corporate Partner, Attillio Mazzilli leads the Orrick team that is committed to offering its customers comprehensive sector-specific financing, transactional, regulatory, and litigation solutions. The main purpose is to assist companies in scaling their operations, as well as representing financial advisors. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP mainly advices disruptive companies operating in the global tech market, with a particular focus on fintech, energy tech, biotech and life sciences, AI and cloud computing. The extensive experience gained over the years led the Group to be recognised as Law360’s “Fintech Group of the Year” in 2022. The law firm was thus able to further consolidate its position as a global market leader.