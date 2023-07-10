Hawk Subaru Sells New and Used Subaru Vehicles

Plainfield, Illinois, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Subaru is pleased to announce that they offer an extensive selection of new and used Subaru vehicles to help customers get behind the wheel of the perfect car or SUV. Their dedicated sales team works closely with customers to help them decide which vehicle meets their needs and budget to guarantee customer satisfaction.

Hawk Subaru is a leading Subaru dealership serving customers in Plainfield and beyond with the best new Subaru models. The dealership also features an expansive used car lot with numerous makes and models to guarantee that every customer can find the perfect vehicle to satisfy their requirements and fall within their budget. Their sales team knows the right questions to ask to help prospective buyers choose a car that will get them where they need to go for an affordable price.

Hawk Subaru helps vehicle buyers secure the necessary financing to buy a new or used Subaru for the lowest possible monthly payment. They work with numerous lenders to help customers find the best vehicle that fits their budgets.

Anyone interested in learning about their selection of new and used Subaru vehicles can find out more by visiting the Hawk Subaru website or calling 1-815-725-3789.

About Hawk Subaru: Hawk Subaru is a full-service Subaru dealership in Illinois, providing a vast selection of new Subaru vehicles and an expansive used lot with various makes, models, and years. Their sales team aims to help prospective buyers find the most suitable vehicle to meet their needs and budget. They also have a service center where customers can get reliable maintenance and repairs for their cars.

Company: Hawk Subaru

Address: 2401 S Rt. 59

City: Plainfield

State: IL

Zip code: 60586

Telephone number: 1-815-725-3789