Elcomsoft tools gain support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace boards, nearly double password recovery speeds

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — We updated Advanced Office Password Recovery, adding support for the latest generation of NVIDIA RTX boards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. The resulting performance increase nearly doubles the password recovery speeds of respective formats. Depending on execution environment, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 boards series video cards deliver 70 to 90 per cent more performance to password recovery attacks compared to the previous generation. The newest generation of NVIDIA boards delivers higher performance and reduced power consumption, which makes them a perfect match for GPU-intensive tasks such as password recovery jobs.

Our password recovery tool makes use of the massively parallel GPU units to offload computationally intensive parts of the attack onto the video card. In this release, the tool gained support for the latest generation of NVIDIA RTX 4000-series boards, nearly halving the time required to carry out an attack.

We measured the performance of an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti board and compared it to the speed of an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti.

Elcomsoft Advanced Office Password Recovery is a GPU-accelerated, single-PC tool for removing password protection and accessing information in office documents in multiple formats. Advanced Office Password Recovery can attack and recover passwords for Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Project, Money, PowerPoint, Visio, Publisher, and OneNote. The tool provides instant access to many types of password-protected documents.

Release Notes

Added support and optimization for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 boards

Minor bug fixes and performance improvements

Get more information on Elcomsoft Advanced Office Password Recovery and download free trial version at https://www.elcomsoft.com/aopr.html

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting services to law enforcement, forensics, financial and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft pioneered and patented numerous cryptography techniques, setting and exceeding expectations by consistently breaking the industry’s performance records. ElcomSoft is Microsoft Certrified Partner, and Intel Software Premier Elite Partner.