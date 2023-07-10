MUMBAI BASED FRESH & FROZEN FOOD MANUFACTURING BUSINESS SELECTS BATCHMASTER ERP TO MEET GLOBAL FOOD QUALITY STANDARDS.

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Today, BatchMaster, a global provider of process manufacturing ERP, announced that a Mumbai based fresh & frozen food manufacturing industry is implementing BatchMaster ERP. The company chose the solution based on its ability to provide tailor-made modules with features designed specifically for packaged food industry, including those focused on meeting local as well as global regulation standards.

BatchMaster’s indepth industry expertise makes the company a strategic IT partner that will help customer ensure excellence for each and every food item they manufacture, and for every deliveries they make. Designed with features such as recipe management, quality control, traceability, shelf life expiration management, production, inventory management, MPS/MRP, sales, purchase, etc. – the software functionality will help fresh & frozen food manufacturer streamline every step of their operation to experience continued growth.

Moreover, the product is coupled with FDA/USDA database, Nutritional Labeling and Allergen Management, and has integrated capabilities to meet regulatory requirements for the FDA, FISMA, FSSAI, Bioterrorism Act, HACCP, and Good Manufacturing Practices to help customer become internationally recognized system of food quality.

Also, the said customer was using finance software Tally ERP9 for years now and didn’t want to discontinue using it. BatchMaster made this possible for them by integrating their product BatchMaster ERP with Tally so that the customer can enjoy best of both the worlds- increased visibility into its manufacturing and distribution operations along with proper handling of finance.