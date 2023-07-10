BATCHMASTER ERP IS ALL SET TO HELP INDIA’S ONE OF THE LEADING PHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURER & EXPORTER DELIVER SAFE DRUGS

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — BatchMaster, well known for providing process manufacturing ERP solution, has been selected by one of India’s leading exporter and manufacturer of pharmaceutical products to develop quality and compliant drugs. By implementing a complete software solution ‘BatchMaster ERP’, the company will help manufacturer gain visibility, streamline operations, analyse processes, and identify strong opportunities for continued business growth.

Founded in 1981 and based in New Delhi, the manufacturer sought BatchMaster ERP a standalone and end-to-end software solution that could support their growing manufacturing, distribution, and compliance needs. Rather than utilizing different systems that operate in silos, the manufacturer needed a unified platform that offers visibility, tracking, and control to manage all aspects of their supply chain.

Fulfilling the manufacturer’s need, BatchMaster ERP proved to be a pharmaceutical specialized solution designed with the long term goal to facilitate ease of formulation, inventory management, purchase, sales, planning, research and development, and take-up compliance like FDA 21 CFR part 11, cGMP norms, etc. to new heights.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the manufacturer was impressed with BatchMaster ERP’s capability to integrate with their already existing finance software Tally.ERP9. With this, they will relish the advantage of seamless integration between the AP, AR and GLs of BatchMaster ERP and Tally.ERP 9, and ensure that every transaction is registered and every entry is punched.