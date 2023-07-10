Kleinrock Orthodontics Introduces Invisalign Treatment in Hewlett

Hewlett, NY, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Kleinrock Orthodontics, a leading provider of orthodontic services, is pleased to announce the introduction of Invisalign treatment in Hewlett. The innovative Invisalign system offers patients a discreet and comfortable way to achieve straighter teeth and a confident smile.

Invisalign is a revolutionary orthodontic treatment that utilizes a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually shift teeth into their desired positions. The aligners are custom-made to fit each patient’s teeth, ensuring a comfortable and precise treatment experience. Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible, allowing patients to straighten their teeth without the hassle and visibility of metal wires and brackets.

Dr. Seth Kleinrock, founder and orthodontist at Kleinrock Orthodontics, expressed his enthusiasm about the addition of Invisalign to their range of services. “We are thrilled to bring Invisalign to the Hewlett community,” he said. “With this advanced treatment option, we can provide our patients with a convenient and aesthetically pleasing way to achieve their dream smile.”

In addition to being discreet, Invisalign aligners offer several advantages over traditional braces. The aligners are removable, which means patients can take them out for eating, brushing, and flossing, allowing for better oral hygiene throughout the treatment process. Furthermore, Invisalign aligners are made from smooth, BPA-free plastic, reducing the chances of irritation or discomfort often associated with traditional braces.

Kleinrock Orthodontics is known for its commitment to excellence in orthodontic care, providing personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs and goals. Dr. Seth Kleinrock and his experienced team stay at the forefront of orthodontic advancements to ensure patients receive the most effective and comfortable treatment options available.

With the addition of Invisalign, Kleinrock Orthodontics continues to expand its comprehensive orthodontic services in Hewlett and surrounding areas. From early orthodontic intervention for children to adult orthodontics, they offer a wide range of treatments to address various orthodontic concerns.

For individuals interested in learning more about Invisalign treatment at Kleinrock Orthodontics, the practice encourages them to schedule a consultation. During the consultation, patients will have the opportunity to discuss their orthodontic goals with Dr. Kleinrock and explore whether Invisalign is the right choice for them.

About Kleinrock Orthodontics:

Kleinrock Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice located in Hewlett, NY. Dr. Seth Kleinrock and his dedicated team are committed to providing exceptional orthodontic care to patients of all ages. The practice offers a comprehensive range of orthodontic treatments, including Invisalign, traditional braces, and more. Dr. Kleinrock’s expertise, combined with state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach, ensures the best possible outcomes for every patient.

Contact:

Kleinrock Orthodontics

Address: 1705 Broadway Suite 2, Hewlett, NY 11557

Phone: (516) 845-9668

Website: https://skhanortho.com/

Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/tf3bWYSaZV4j8emh6