Kapoor Sales Corporation Becomes Exclusive Distributor for SABIC Products in India, Strengthening Industrial Solutions

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a leading name in the distribution industry, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals and industrial solutions. This strategic collaboration will enable Kapoor Sales Corporation to serve as the sole distributor of SABIC products in India, fortifying their commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to customers across various industries.

As a reputable distributor with a strong presence in the Indian market, Kapoor Sales Corporation has consistently excelled in providing reliable and innovative products to meet the evolving needs of their clients. With this newly formed alliance, the company aims to leverage SABIC’s extensive product portfolio and cutting-edge technology to further enhance their offerings and expand their reach in the Indian industrial landscape.

SABIC’s diverse range of products, including petrochemicals, polymers, and specialty chemicals, have been recognized globally for their exceptional quality, reliability, and sustainability. Kapoor Sales Corporation is proud to be entrusted as the exclusive distributor of these renowned products in India, enabling them to provide local businesses with access to world-class solutions that will drive growth and competitiveness.

The collaboration between Kapoor Sales Corporation and SABIC is rooted in shared values of excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction. This partnership is poised to revolutionize the Indian market by offering a comprehensive suite of industrial solutions that cater to a wide range of sectors, including automotive, construction, packaging, healthcare, and more.

The Spokesperson of Kapoor Sales Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone partnership, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with SABIC, a global leader renowned for its innovative products and commitment to sustainability. This collaboration will enable us to elevate our offerings to customers across India and empower businesses with the highest quality solutions to drive their success.”

With Kapoor Sales Corporation’s extensive distribution network and SABIC’s industry-leading expertise, this partnership is poised to create new opportunities and strengthen industrial growth in India. Both companies are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, technical support, and unmatched product availability, ensuring that customers can rely on a seamless experience when choosing SABIC products through Kapoor Sales Corporation.

About Kapoor Sales Corporation:

Kapoor Sales Corporation is a leading distributor based in India, specializing in delivering high-quality industrial solutions to various sectors. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Kapoor Sales Corporation has established itself as a trusted partner in the Indian market.