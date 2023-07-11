National VW Beetle Day is June 22nd

ORLANDO, FL, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Have you ever played punch buggy? Well, you will leave with a sore arm if you do at Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland Action Park.

Orlando Auto Museum is home to tons of VW Beetles, which are part of an even larger Volkswagen collection. June 22nd is National VW Beetle Day. VW Beetles may have been invented in Germany, but over the years, the cars have made their way into garages around the world and solidified their place in American pop culture.

Keep reading to learn about some of the Orlando Auto Museum’s most unique VW Beetles.

Herbie the Love Bug

That’s right! The Orlando Auto Museum is home to not one, but two of everyone’s favorite Beetle, Herbie the Love Bug. This red, white and blue 1963 Volkswagen Beetle is adorned with the racing number “53” on its doors, a hood-mounted cargo rack, and a sunroof that can open and close on its own. Starring in six films from 1968 to 2005 and a TV show in the 1980s, Herbie has become an iconic symbol of automotive charm

and personality for every generation.

Baja Bug

VW Beetles have long been associated with the hippie culture of the late 1960s, and the Baja Beetle is one groovy example of the Beetle’s adventurous and free-spirited legacy. This green Beetle is custom designed with orange flames and features a modified suspension, raised ground clearance, and larger, knobby tires, making it suitable for tackling rugged terrains and desert environments.

Hot Rod Bug

This red Beetle hot rod embodies the fusion of retro style with modern performance, offering a thrilling driving experience and a nod to the golden era of American hot rodding. After its striking red color, the most noticeable feature is the lowered roof, which gives the car a sleek and aggressive profile to create a more aerodynamic and streamlined appearance. The lowered stance combined with upgraded suspension and wider wheels enhances the car’s performance and handling capabilities.

These VW Beetles are only a few of the over 2,000 exciting vehicles worth over $200 million in the Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland Action Park.

