Paradox Productions Introduces Lighting Rentals At Affordable Prices

Brooklyn, USA, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Paradox Productions is proud to announce the addition of lighting rentals to its inventory. Customers now have access to various cost-effective solutions for their lighting needs, from small dimmers and LED spots to full backdrop arrays. With competitive prices, customers will save money while creating beautiful sets.

Paradox Productions offers customized rental packages so customers can choose the perfect lighting solution for their projects. The company also offers several accessories, such as dimmers, filters, gels, and camera mounts. Lighting technicians are available to assist with setup and ensure each customer gets the desired look.

The addition of lighting rentals is part of a larger effort by Paradox Productions to provide affordable solutions for all types of productions. Whether customers are shooting a movie, commercial, music video, or anything in between, they can trust Paradox Productions to have the tools and resources necessary for success.

In the announcement, the CEO of Paradox added, “We are proud to provide our customers the best in lighting rentals at an affordable price. With our extensive inventory, we can help make any production a success”.

He added, “Paradox is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support throughout the rental process. We want to ensure every client has a pleasant experience working with us”.

With years of industry expertise, Paradox Productions is the perfect choice for lighting rentals. With its competitive prices, extensive inventory, and knowledgeable staff, customers will have all the resources necessary to create beautiful sets at an affordable price.

Paradox Productions is committed to providing the highest quality services. Our group believes that the key to success falls in customer satisfaction. We strive to provide every customer with a positive & enjoyable experience from start to finish.

We understand that lighting rentals can make or break any production. That’s why we take great care in selecting our inventory. We only offer the best products to ensure customers get the best results.

For more information, visit https://www.paraproav.com/.

About Paradox Productions

Paradox Productions is a full-service production company based in Brooklyn, TX. Established years ago, we specialize in providing services for all types of productions. We aim to provide exceptional quality and service at affordable prices. We strive to make customers’ experiences with us enjoyable.

Contact Information

Ph: 844 727-2776

Email: sean@paradox-productions.com

Address: 2700 Gerritsen Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11229