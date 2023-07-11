Urban PetRX Focuses on Pet Wellness

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Urban PetRX is pleased to announce that they help pet owners focus on their precious pet’s overall wellness. They provide all the essential veterinary services to keep pets happy and healthy.

Urban PetRX encourages pet owners to schedule regular visits at least once yearly to ensure their team can catch problems early and provide more effective treatment options with a better chance of a good outcome. In addition to identifying issues early, these routine checkups allow pet owners to ask questions and ensure pets stay up-to-date on vaccinations. When pet owners notice something amiss with their pet’s health, they can count on the veterinarians at the clinic to offer prompt care in a comfortable environment to restore health as soon as possible.

Urban PetRX offers more than basic pet wellness care. They are also available for dental cleanings, required surgeries, and nutritional counseling. Their experienced veterinary team treats every pet as their own and aims to help pet owners enjoy as many years as possible with their furry friend.

Anyone interested in pet wellness care can find out more by visiting the Urban PetRX website or calling 1-773-801-0771.

About Urban PetRX: Urban PetRX is a full-service veterinary clinic offering routine and emergency services to keep pets as healthy as possible. Their experienced veterinary team recommends the best treatments for pets and ensures pet owners give their furry friends the best life. They offer online booking and convenient off-street parking to provide pet owners with the best experience.

