API and HPAPI Industry List of Key Emerging Companies, Technology Disruptors, and Innovators

Grand View Research's API and High Potency API industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies.

API Market Report Highlights

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at USD 209.71 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Innovative APIs held the largest share of 47.07% in 2022, owing to increasing research and development activities for novel drug development and positive government initiatives

The cardiovascular disease segment held the largest revenue share of 21.54% in 2022, attributed to the rising prevalence of target disease globally

The synthetic API segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 72.6% in 2021, owing to the higher availability of raw materials and easier protocols for the synthesis of these molecules

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.80% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising epidemiology of cancer, along with other lifestyle-induced diseases, thus encouraging the R&D activities, thereby boosting the market growth

HPAPI Market Report Highlights

The global high potency API market was valued at USD 23.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 6.2% over the forecast period.

In 2022, synthetic segment held a dominant share in the HPAPI market owing to its easier synthesis and effectiveness in treatment offered by synthetic HPAPI

Outsourced segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of outsourcing of HPAPI

Innovative HPAPI segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 owing to the increased focus on R&D.

Oncology segment dominated the overall market owing to the rising cancer incidence worldwide along with an enhanced focus on targeted therapies

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the improved manufacturing facilities and the availability of many generic HPAPI producers

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is likely to be high due to increasing interest in small molecules and biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases is attracting industry players. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and expansion of manufacturing units to strengthen their position in the market. Development of targeted therapies over the forecast period is expected to further intensify the competitive rivalry in the market. As part of strategic geographical expansion, many companies are setting up manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing number of companies switch to contract manufacturers for APIs, which is further increasing competitive rivalry.

Key players operating in the API and High Potency API industry are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

Viatris Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

