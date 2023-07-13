Mole and The Hive Vietnam Redefine Networking to Foster Real Connections

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Mole, a Malaysian networking SaaS platform, launched Asia’s first networking event for those who dislike traditional networking, the “I Hate Networking” Event, in Ho Chi Minh City. The exclusive invite-only event was held at The Hive Villa in collaboration with The Hive Vietnam and esteemed partners, including Antler, Beamstart, Eventsize, Hololab, Grootin, and Source, marking the beginning of the Asia networking series tour.

Catering to business professionals seeking a refreshing and enjoyable networking experience, the “I Hate Networking” Event brought together like-minded individuals with a shared goal of fostering genuine conversations and meaningful connections. Mole’s mission is to redefine networking for those who find traditional settings and formats unhelpful—providing a unique and engaging platform for connection and collaboration.

Despite the rainy weather, the event drew a strong crowd of 200 business professionals from various industries, including technology, advertising, banking, retail, and venture capital.

Among the attendees were high-level C-suite executives, marketers, software engineers, HR professionals, and bankers.

“The ‘I Hate Networking’ Event surpassed our expectations in terms of attendance. The remarkable turnout demonstrates the strong demand for a more enjoyable and authentic networking experience. We would like to thank our partners for their contribution to the success of this event,” said Melly Ling, Co-Founder and COO of Mole.

Jeffrey Hui, Country Manager of The Hive Vietnam, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The collaboration between The Hive and Mole has been exceptional, and has changed the way we approach networking. The event’s triumph is a testament to our shared vision and unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled networking opportunities.”

The event also featured an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including Erik Jonsson, a renowned entrepreneur and first non-Vietnamese Shark on Shark Tank Vietnam, who serves as General Partner of South East Asia at Antler. Joining him on stage were Soung Rong, Co-Founder and CEO of Mole, and Pham Phuong Linh, Co-founder and COO of Source—sharing their personal experiences as introverts and invaluable insights on effective networking strategies, providing attendees with practical tips to enhance their networking abilities.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, guests were treated to a special performance by DJ duo “Low Definition”, enhancing the networking experience with their captivating hip hop beats.

Alongside the event, Mole introduced its all-in-one networking platform, dedicated to connecting professionals in a meaningful and sustainable way. The platform is currently accessible through invitation-only, ensuring that users connect with a curated network of like-minded individuals who share similar goals and interests. Invited guests had the opportunity to experience the Mole networking tool firsthand, which includes a digital business card QR code to facilitate speed networking activities.

“Mole’s launch in Vietnam and the introduction of our networking platform signify a significant milestone in redefining professional connections,” said Soung Rong, Co-Founder and CEO of Mole. “Our collaboration with partners in Vietnam is our testament to the benefits of networking—and underscores our commitment to delivering transformative networking experiences. With Mole’s innovative networking platform, professionals can effortlessly connect, enabling efficient, purposeful, and enjoyable interactions.”

Mole is committed to expanding its Asia networking series tour, bringing the “I Hate Networking” Event to key cities throughout the South East Asia region. By continuing to innovate and provide engaging networking experiences, Mole aims to redefine the future of networking, fostering authentic connections and empowering professionals to build lasting relationships.

About Mole

Founded by Melly Ling and Soung Rong in 2022, Mole is an all-in-one networking platform for professionals and entrepreneurs. With Mole, users can expand their professional network by discovering, connecting, and developing meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mole is a bootstrapped company that has been growing organically through their community of professionals that seek genuine conversations and meaningful connections.

Mole’s mission is to reinvent the way we work, by developing tools that empower professionals to achieve their networking goals as productively as possible.

Visit Mole official website: https://mole.is/

About the Hive Vietnam

The Hive is a community of creative freelancers and dynamic entrepreneurs doing amazing things across Asia. We provide collaborative workspaces and an inspiring community for young companies in nine superb locations across Vietnam.

The Hive operates 23 ﬂexible oﬃces and coworking spaces across Asia Paciﬁc. Starting in Hong Kong in 2012, the Hive has become one of the region’s largest networks. Whether you enjoy being in the heart of the CBD or tucked away in

up-and-coming neighbourhoods, Hive locations offer a productive workspace and abundant natural light and all the right facilities enable you to grow your business.

The Hive is part of The Flexi Group, a rapidly expanding collection of leading Flexible Workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 43 locations in 11 cities, and with more than 25 years of experience in designing, building, and operating ﬂexible workspaces in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Visit oﬃcial website: https://thehive.com.vn/

