Riverbend Family Dentistry Introduces Invisalign Treatment for Jupiter Residents

Jupiter, FL, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Riverbend Family Dentistry is pleased to announce the addition of Invisalign treatment to their comprehensive range of dental services. With Invisalign, patients can achieve straighter teeth and a beautiful smile discreetly and comfortably. The team at Riverbend Family Dentistry is dedicated to providing exceptional orthodontic care using the latest advancements in dental technology, ensuring optimal results for patients of all ages.

Riverbend Family Dentistry, a leading dental practice in Jupiter, is excited to introduce Invisalign as a new treatment option for patients seeking a straighter smile. Invisalign is a revolutionary orthodontic solution that uses clear, removable aligners to gradually move teeth into their desired positions. This cutting-edge treatment offers a discreet and comfortable alternative to traditional braces, allowing patients to achieve a confident, beautiful smile without the inconvenience of metal wires and brackets.

Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible, making them an ideal choice for both adults and teenagers who wish to straighten their teeth without drawing attention. The custom-made aligners are designed using advanced 3D imaging technology, ensuring a precise and tailored fit for each patient. Every few weeks, patients will receive a new set of aligners, gradually shifting their teeth into alignment over time. One of the key benefits of Invisalign is that the aligners are removable, allowing for easy maintenance of oral hygiene and the ability to enjoy favorite foods without restrictions.

Dr. Joshua Bevans and her highly skilled team at Riverbend Family Dentistry are committed to providing personalized care and outstanding results for their patients. They have extensive experience in orthodontic treatment and have undergone specialized training to offer Invisalign as a comprehensive solution for various dental concerns, including crowded teeth, gaps, and mild to moderate bite issues. By leveraging the power of Invisalign, Riverbend Family Dentistry aims to help patients achieve their dream smile in a convenient and efficient manner.

Riverbend Family Dentistry is a trusted dental practice located in Jupiter, FL. Led by Dr. Austin L Mautner, the compassionate team is dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care in a warm and friendly environment. They offer a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, and are committed to utilizing the latest techniques and technologies to ensure optimal patient outcomes. With the addition of Invisalign treatment, Riverbend Family Dentistry continues to prioritize patient satisfaction and strives to make every dental experience comfortable and stress-free.

For more information about Invisalign treatment at Riverbend Family Dentistry or to schedule a consultation, please contact Dr. Emily Wilson at

(561) 701-9700 or email- riverbendfamilydentistry217@gmail.com.