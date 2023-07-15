Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd – One-Stop Solution for All Your Landscaping Needs

Whether you’re looking for artificial turfs, or require high-quality landscape maintenance services, Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd in Singapore has a solution for all your gardening needs. One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore with over 50 years of industry-specific experience and a highly professional team of experts, the firm has emerged as one of the leading giants in the landscaping and flowering industry.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Outdoor landscaping is unarguably one of the essential prerequisites of an attractive property. Whether you’re hiring landscape service professionals for commercial landscaping or private landscaping, a reputable and trained team of professionals can deliver breathtaking results.

Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd is a name widely recognized across Singapore for its exceptional gardening and landscaping services. They attend to their clients irrespective of their requirements with utmost passion and dedication.

Their team of highly experienced and rigorously trained professionals deliver tailored, on-time results as per the client’s requirements.

According to the spokesperson; at Prince’s Landscape Ptd Ltd, “Our firm’s mission is to obtain sustainable growth through our people and brand by better serving the needs of our customers. We continuously leverage technology to attain a world-class standard of performance.”

The firm has evolved around society’s environmental and social needs toward sustainable growth and development. They have built certain programs which allow them to be responsible citizens and help contribute towards a social cause. Their programs, such as Yellow Ribbon (for ex-offenders), re-employment programs for the retired and older workforce, and employment for persons with disabilities show sheer dedication towards social responsibility.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998

https://www.princelandscape.com/