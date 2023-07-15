CHETU TO EXHIBIT AT HITEC TORONTO

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of world-class, custom software solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC®) on June 26-29 in Toronto, Canada.

Known for its technical prowess and industry-specific expertise, Chetu will be exhibiting at this year’s HITEC® conference and displaying the latest Hospitality & Travel software development capabilities to meet current and future IT-specific needs.

“Chetu has 23 years of development experience in the travel and hospitality space, and we are excited to show how our expertise can help both meet and modernize current IT projects and portfolios,” said Atul Gupta, director of operations at Chetu. “With a team of more than 2,800 skilled software developers around the globe, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide scalable, cost-effective software solutions to startups, SMBs, and even enterprise clients in travel and hospitality.”

Currently recognized as both a Sabre Authorized Developer and Sabre Red App Certified Provider, Chetu’s developers are aligned with leading solution providers in the travel and hospitality business and numerous other industries. Chetu’s development experts can assist with any development services their clients need, including the modification, integration, and development of:

Travel Portal & Booking Engine Software

Restaurant & Bar Management (F&B) Software

Property Management System (PMS) Software

Vacation Rental & Timeshare Management Software

Amusement Parks & Attractions Software

Campgrounds, Parks, & Recreation Management Software

Travelport API Integration Solutions

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

