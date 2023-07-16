Introducing Fnurkz: Unlocking the World of Hybrid NFTs and Lucrative Staking

Munich, Germany, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Fnurkz, a pioneering project at the forefront of the blockchain industry, proudly announces the launch of its platform that combines the power of Hybrid NFTs and staking rewards. With limited edition series and captivating visuals, Fnurkz captures the imagination of art enthusiasts and investors seeking to delve into the world of digital assets.

Hybrid NFTs, the cornerstone of Fnurkz, bring together stunning visual art and the potential for substantial returns. Each Hybrid NFT is part of a unique series, with only 93 mints available. Collectors can own truly exclusive digital assets that are sure to capture attention and appreciation.

What sets Fnurkz apart is its integration of staking rewards into the NFT ecosystem. By staking Fnurkz NFTs, investors have the potential to earn up to 128% in Annual Percentage Yield (APY), creating an additional source of passive income. This innovative approach combines the pleasure of owning extraordinary digital art with the potential for substantial financial gains.

Fnurkz also introduces Fnoopy coin, its native token that powers the ecosystem. Fnurkz holders have the exclusive opportunity to earn Fnoopy rewards, further enhancing the value of their investment. With a current price of 0.0051 USD and a supply of 5,000,000,000 coins, Fnoopy coin is projected to rise to 0.02 USD within 12 months, potentially reaching a total evaluation of 100,000,000 USD. This promising growth trajectory makes Fnoopy coin an attractive investment option for both new and seasoned investors.

Led by founders Arvid Eriksson and Markus Schein, Fnurkz brings together a wealth of experience in the fintech and banking sectors. Eriksson, a business degree holder with a fintech background, provides strategic direction and vision to the project. Schein, an experienced coder with a solid foundation in automation and banking, spearheads the technological development of Fnurkz, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Fnurkz has ambitious plans for future development, aiming to venture into GameFi solutions and introduce tokens that bridge Bitcoin’s ‘Ordinal Inscriptions’ and Ethereum’s ‘Ethscriptions’. Additionally, an NFT swap platform is in the works, providing collectors with a seamless avenue to trade and diversify their digital assets.

As the world of digital assets continues to expand, Fnurkz stands out as an ideal choice for investors seeking to explore the potential of Hybrid NFTs and staking rewards. With their unique series, captivating visuals, and the promise of substantial returns, Fnurkz unlocks new possibilities for collectors and investors.

