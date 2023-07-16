Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.2.0 Released with Richer OCR Languages and Settings

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem released Cisdem PDFMaster with brand new version 2.2.0 for Windows system recently. Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.2.0 is an all-in-one PDF editor with more than 50 tools, which can meet almost all the needs of users working with PDF files.

“As a feature-rich PDF editor program for individuals and businesses, PDFMaster provides mighty, yet simple-to-use tools to edit, annotate, convert, create, compress, encrypt and decrypt PDF files.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Thanks to the batch mode offered by this program, users can process multiple PDF files in a hassle-free way.”

PDFMaster optimized the OCR feature in languages and conversion settings, makes more users to experience this intelligent and accurate OCR technology.

What’s New in Version 2.2.0?

Add 11 languages for OCR (Polish, Romanian, Turkish, Simplified – Chinese, Portuguese, Japanese, Czech, Ukrainian, Greek, Arabic, Korean)

A new OCR switch is added to the conversion setting, which allows users to actively turn on/off the OCR function during conversion

Optimized features and fixed bugs

Smoother and faster

Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.2.0

1.Edit text and images

Simply select the paragraph text in PDF and edit/modify/delete the existing text like editing a Word document, you can easily change the font style, size and color too. Plus, it allows users to insert images into anywhere, rotate, move, or adjust them to proper size.

2.Easily add annotations and make comments

With PDFMaster you can add annotations to any PDF document – highlight/underline/strikeout text, add shapes, comments, callout, links, drawings, stamps, measurement, even signatures.

3.Manipulate PDF files and pages

No matter if users want to rotate, extract, insert, split or replace pages in PDF, this PDF organizer can easily and quickly manipulate PDF files and pages with a few clicks.

4.Fill out and create PDF forms

With the powerful PDF form filler and creator, users can make a PDF form fillable by adding digital signature fields, checkbox fields, radio fields, list box fields and combo box fields in less than a minute.

5.Convert PDF files with OCR feature

It enables users to export PDF into 15+ popular file formats and create PDF from 40+ formats with batch mode. In addition, it comes with a powerful OCR function that allows users to turn scans to searchable or editable files.

6.Protect sensitive information

This PDF protector provides multiple security options for users: set open password or permissions password, mark for redaction (permanently remove sensitive information), add watermark and add digital signature with a certificate-based digital ID.

7.Reduce PDF File size without losing quality

Depending on the robust size-reducing techniques, PDFMaster can reduce the file size up to 90% while retaining high quality.

8.Compare two similar documents

Quickly identify the text differences between two similar PDF documents and highlight changes in different colors.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.2.0 can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.exe. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdfmaster-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a one-year license for 1 PC at $59.99 and one-time license at $89.99 with free upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is an authoritative software company that focuses on developing highly efficient PDF tools, multimedia and utility for Mac and Windows users. The company is committed to streamlining workflow and improving efficiency for every customer. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.