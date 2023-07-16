Future Electronics Hosted one of the most advanced hands-on and interactive learning Event in Boston

Boston, MA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted an incredible learning event in Boston, Massachusetts.

On June 13th, 2023, Future Electronics kicked off their Tech Day tour with its first stop in Boston. The theme was Driving Innovation in Connectivity and Intelligent Systems. The event featured presentations from specialists, opportunities to learn about new technologies and products, and networking with electronic component suppliers.

After the event, Future Electronics tweeted: “Future Electronics hosted one of the most advanced hands-on and interactive learning events in Boston. We thank our suppliers, participants, and our employees for joining us in driving innovation in connectivity and intelligent systems!”

Tech Day featured an array of technologies, demonstrations, and expert advice. Sessions were held on Edge AI Semiconductor Advancements (discussing the advancements in machine learning, its widespread applications, and showcasing a range of solutions) and the Latest Trends in Wireless Technologies (including discussions on WiFi-6, 5G cellular, Angle of Arrival in UWB and BLE, and does Matter really matter?).

Future Electronics will be bringing Tech Day to multiple cities across North America. Stay tuned for the dates and schedule. https://www.futureelectronics.com/

###