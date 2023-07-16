Future Electronics Announces Limited-Time Online Promotion on Frequency Control & Timing Devices

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is thrilled to launch a discount on their selection of electronic components for Frequency Control and Timing Devices.

Until July 30th, online customers can take advantage of 15% off Frequency Control and Timing Device categories on the Future Electronics website. This limited-time offer presents an exciting opportunity for customers to explore a wide range of high-quality timing devices and components while enjoying significant savings.

Whether customers are seeking precision oscillators, resonators, or crystals, they can find an extensive portfolio of frequency control solutions from leading manufacturers. This promotion enables customers to source top-quality timing devices at a discount while maintaining the highest standards of performance in their designs.

For more information and to explore the extensive range of frequency control and timing devices available, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/promotions/15-off-frequency-control-and-timing-devices.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###