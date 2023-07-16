CMR Institute’s Board of Directors Vote On New Vice Chair

Roanoke, VA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — CMR Institute’s Board of Directors recently selected new leadership by electing Barbara Lockee, PhD as Vice-Chair of the Board.

“To serve CMR Institute in this leadership role is an honor beyond measure. I very much look forward to working with CMR’s leadership team, and my esteemed Board of Director colleagues in support of this world-class learning organization,” said Barbara Lockee, CMR Institute Board of Directors Vice-Chair.

“Dr. Lockee has proved an invaluable asset to CMR Institute over her seven years serving on our Board and I’m delighted to now have her in this key lay leadership role, guiding the organization to deliver on its mission through the rapidly changing healthcare landscape” said Jeffrey Farber, MD, CMR Institute Chairman of the Board of Directors, and President and Chief Executive Officer of The New Jewish Home in New York.

Dr. Barbara Lockee is the Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor of Instructional Design and Technology at Virginia Tech. She has served on the faculty there for over 25 years. Her research interests focus on instructional design issues related to distance education and online learning. She has published more than 100 papers in academic journals and has recently written two books. Her research portfolio exceeds $5,000,000 and includes projects funded by the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Virginia Department of Education. She is Past President of the Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT), an international society for educational technology researchers and practitioners.

“Dr. Lockee has been a long-time supporter of CMR Institute and is a renowned expert on educational technology. I’m excited to work more closely with Dr. Lockee in her capacity as Vice-Chair of the CMR Institute Board of Directors,” said Michelle O’Connor, CEO and President of CMR Institute.

Contact:

Alison Sherman

asherman@cmrinstitute.org

About CMR Institute

CMR Institute is a 501(c)(3) learning organization whose mission is to enhance healthcare by providing innovative and effective learning solutions that increase knowledge and drive performance for life science professionals. Our comprehensive training library is updated regularly and vetted by industry-leading healthcare experts to ensure our learners are empowered with expertise and credibility to improve the healthcare industry, both today and the ever-changing tomorrow.