K9 WEAR’s Revolutionary Everyday Dog Harness Puts Safety First

How to prevent dogs from getting out of their harness? Proper fit and safety features enable dogs to truly enjoy walks on a leash while providing peace of mind for dog owners. Andy Carter, VP of Product and Sales at K9 WEAR and a highly respected AKC judge and longtime breeder, noted that choosing the right size harness is key. "It's vital that a dog's harness fits correctly and securely, " explained Carter. "Safety is the number one priority for a dog owner when choosing a harness." Added Andy, "You want your dog to feel comfortable, but be safe. The right harness, if designed correctly, will enable dogs of all sizes to walk, run and move without being restricted. They should feel free to explore."

Five Tips for Choosing a Safe Dog Harness

Here, from Andy, are tips on how to choose a harness that is safe, comfortable, and secure:

Make sure harness is made of a strong and durable material such as high quality mesh, nylon, and Velcro

Purchase a harness with reflective nylon tape for high visibility

Measure by weight and size for a precise fit; dogs can easily get out of a harness that is too big.

Look for harnesses that have been strength and size tested on all breeds; weight is more important than neck measurements when finding the best fit

Check that the stitching is intact and that hardware such as buckles are not dented

Choosing an appropriate harness design is also an important consideration. K9 Wear’s “Everyday Harness” step-in design is safer for a dog’s neck, distributing leash pressure across the chest and shoulders. It is easy to put on and perfect for dogs who tend to pull.

About K9WEAR

The K9 WEAR® collection of harnesses and fashionable dog apparel provide the ultimate in fit, comfort, safety, and style. Designed by a passionate team comprised of a renowned fashion designer, AKC judge and long-time veterinarian, K9 WEAR combines uncompromising materials and craftsmanship with dog-friendly products. Utilizing a patented interchangeable apparel harness, stylish fleece hoodies, tropical print sweaters, brightly colored raincoats and denim jacket and reversible puffer can be placed on the dog’s harness in seconds with just a few clicks. Dogs will feel unencumbered yet stay kept warm and dry. The stylish assortment of dog apparel adds to the overall appeal. Visit www.k9wear.com.

