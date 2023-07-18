BBQ Charcoal Market Grills to New Heights with Rising Demand for Authentic Grilling Experiences and Flavorful Barbecue Delights

The global BBQ charcoal market stands at a size of US$ 3.25 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for BBQ charcoal is projected to register growth at 4.9% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 5.24 billion by the end of 2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global BBQ Charcoal market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the BBQ Charcoal market.

Regional breakdown of the BBQ Charcoal market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by BBQ Charcoal vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the BBQ Charcoal market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global BBQ Charcoal market.

Key Companies Profiled

Matsuri International Co. Ltd.

PT Cavron Global

The Oxford Charcoal Company

Kingsford Products Company

Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd

Duraflame Inc.

Direct Charcoal Ltd.

The Dorset Charcoal Co.

GRYFSKAND SP. Z.O.O.

Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

Carbo Namibia (pty) Ltd

Dancoal Sp. Z.o.o.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent suppliers of BBQ charcoal are spending on new developments along with maintaining product standards. They are investing in the strengthening of their supply chain management systems.

Key manufacturers are constantly putting efforts to offer new products and are involved in acquisitions to expand their footprints in the global market. They are taking many initiatives to offer BBQ charcoal products with minimum emissions.

For instance,

Oxford Charcoal Company, in May 2019, exhibited its Agri-tech and Biochar grade products to the Live show of the BBC Gardeners World. This program was co-hosted with one of the United kingdoms’ largest gardening shows, BBC Good Food Show Summer.

Middleby Corporation, in 2021, acquired Masterbuilt Holdings LLC. The latter is known for its outdoor residential products that are designed for charcoal cooking.

Segmentation of BBQ Charcoal Industry Research

By Foam : Briquettes Lump Wood

By End User : Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering (HoReCa) Households

By Source : Agricultural Waste Coconut Shells Nutshells Hardwood Bamboo

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Retail Sales

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



