Office Chair Market Soars as Ergonomics and Comfort Take Priority in Modern Workspaces

The valuation of the global office chair market stands at US$ 14.04 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for office chairs is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a market valuation of US$ 23.09 billion by the end of 2033.

Organized and unorganized furniture industries around the world are predicted to play a significant role in the production of office chairs, which is further expected to contribute to market growth opportunities. Rising demand for infrastructural facilities from schools and educational institutes is also projected to stimulate sales of various types of conference chairs for meetings in seminar halls and auditoriums. Demand for laboratory furniture is also one of the vital factors generating higher sales in the target market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Ergonomics: There is a growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic seating in promoting comfort and reducing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders among office workers. Employers and individuals are recognizing the need for office chairs that provide proper lumbar support, adjustable features, and overall ergonomic design. This increased emphasis on workplace ergonomics has driven the demand for ergonomic office chairs. Rise in Remote Work and Home Offices: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work and the establishment of home offices. As more individuals work from home, the demand for comfortable and functional office chairs has surged. People are investing in chairs that offer a balance of comfort and support for extended periods of work, thereby boosting the office chair market. Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology have had a significant impact on the office chair market. Modern office chairs often incorporate innovative features such as adjustable lumbar support, seat height and tilt adjustments, and even smart features like built-in sensors and connectivity options. Technological advancements enhance user experience, convenience, and customization, driving the demand for technologically advanced office chairs. Health and Wellness Initiatives: Organizations are increasingly prioritizing employee well-being and productivity. Many companies are investing in ergonomic office furniture, including chairs, to create a healthy work environment and improve employee productivity. This focus on employee wellness, combined with a growing understanding of the link between comfort and performance, has propelled the demand for high-quality office chairs. Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: There is a rising awareness of sustainability and environmental impact across industries, including office furniture. Consumers are seeking eco-friendly office chairs made from sustainable materials and manufactured through environmentally responsible processes. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by producing chairs that are recyclable, use recycled materials, or have reduced carbon footprints, driving the growth of sustainable office chair options.

Competitive landscape:

Manufacturers of office chairs are exploring new as well as innovative designs while concentrating on ease during their use to target consumers. Leading companies are inclined towards e-Commerce platforms to enhance their market presence and expand their operations through online channels.

For instance :

In November 2020, Kimball International acquired Poppin, Inc., which is a company dealing in digitally powered commercial furniture. This strategy is adopted as one of the pivotal strategies of the company to launch new products and expand its brand reach.

In December 2021, HNI Corporation acquired Design Public Group. The latter is a prominent supplier of high-design furniture for homes and offices through e-Commerce platforms to support HNI Corporation to reach a larger consumer base.

Key companies in the office chair market are TOPSTAR GmbH, Bristol, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Kimball Office, UB Office Systems, OKAMURA CORPORATION, PSI Seating Ltd., UE Furniture Co. Ltd., Steelcase, and Haworth Inc.

Segmentation of Office Chair Industry Research:

· By Product Type :

Executive

Ergonomic

Conference

· By Material :

Mesh

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

· By Sales Channel :

Offline

Online

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

