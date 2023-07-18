Content Moderation Solutions Market Projected CAGR of Over 10% During 2032

Recent years have seen a remarkable increase in the market for content moderation solutions, which is expected to reach US$ 26 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2022–2032.

According to the report, throughout the aforementioned decade, the worldwide market is anticipated to see a CAGR of more than 10%. The communications, media, and services sector is expected to deploy the majority of content moderation systems and generate more than 2/5 of the industry’s income.

For More insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4522?SR

Increased Knowledge of the Existence of Appropriate and Violent Content to Promote Uptake

Due to new social networking platform patterns, particularly among younger users who upload comments, images, and videos, the market for content moderation solutions is anticipated to grow quickly.

Central governments have started to regulate and make stricter policies to regulate social networking, video, and e-commerce sites because there has been a significant increase in inappropriate online content, such as spam, upsetting videos, dangerous hoaxes, political propaganda, violence, and other extreme content.

Competitive Landscape:

Important companies are embracing novel strategies to increase their market share, including cutting-edge marketing strategies, technical breakthroughs, mergers, and acquisitions.

Amazon Inc. announced in March 2021 that AWS Media Intelligence (AWS MI) solutions, a collection of services that makes it simple to integrate AI with media content processes, are now available. AWS MI enables you to evaluate your media, raise the lifetime value of your media content, boost content engagement rates, and save operating expenses.

Microsoft bought Two Hat, a platform for message filtering and content control, in October 2021. A startup called Two Hat filters internet messages and increases user protection by using AI on a large scale for content regulation.

Key Players:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Accenture Plc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Inc.

Basedo Global Services AB

Open Access BPO

Clarifai

Imagga Technologies Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4522

Regional Analysis:

Widening Prospects for CMS with Tougher Cyberspace Security Laws

Due to the massive amount of data collected every day and the deft reasoning behind what should be released and what shouldn’t, the Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market is predicted to grow at a strong CAGR of 11% over the projected period. The regional market for content moderation services is dominated by China.

In a new effort to combat false news and other online activity deemed detrimental, China’s cyberspace authority has amended the regulations regulating public social media accounts.

Updated rules for managing public internet accounts were recently issued by China’s Cyberspace Administration and will take effect in February 2021.

Key Segments of Industry:

Solution Content Moderation Services Content Moderation Software Cloud On-premise

Spending Area In-house Spending Outsourced (Content Moderation BPOs)

Vertical / Spender Communications, Media, and Services e-Commerce Government Other Verticals



More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4522

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com