Pet Collar Market Growth to Reach US$ 2 Billion by 2031

According to latest research study by FactMR, Pet Collar market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth during 2021-2031. Pet collar sales is expected to rise, due to elevating owners concerns about misbehaving and uncontrollable behavior of dogs, while ensuring the safety of the dog.

In the previous ten years, the pet care sector has increased to around $6 billion and is showing no signs of slowing down. Recessions and poor economies have little impact on animal statistics in terms of output. Additionally, during the past ten years, animal adoption rates have increased significantly. By the end of 2020, the APPA predicts that Americans will have spent $99 billion on their pets. Others than just humans employ “smart” technology. Every day, more and more of the lives of the pets are being impacted. For instance, more than 50% of pet owners claim to utilise technology in some capacity to look after their pets. Nearly 60% of owners use microchipping technology, making it the most prevalent.

Factors Driving Pet Collar Sales:

Increased pet ownership as a result of changing cultural and socioeconomic factors has influenced the growth of the pet training and their accessories market in recent years. Owners of pets just want the best for their pets. The ever-expanding pet industry does everything it can to create new consumer patterns and draw on pet owners’ attachment to their four-legged companions

According to dog statistics, the total annual expense of owning a dog ranges from $1,400 to $4,300 annually

According to the World Health Organization, there are about 200 million stray dogs worldwide, with the possibility of many more

There are over 70 million stray dogs in North America alone, and 43 million in Europe

Argentina, along with Mexico and Brazil, has the highest rate of pet ownership, with two out of every three people owning a pet

People in Asia, on the other hand, are the least likely to own a pet. In Hong Kong, for instance, only 14% of residents own a pet while half of Americans and more than a third of Italians

83% of Australians have had a pet at some point in their lives, moreover 53% of Aussies without a pet would like to own one

Owing to aforementioned statistics and factors, the population of pets across the global is extensively rising thereby, aiding production of the pet collar. Moreover due behavior training, tracking, monitoring and animal wellbeing, sales of pet collar are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pet Collar?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pet collar include

PetSafe

Hip Doggie

Flexi

Blueberry

Pets Lovers Club

ROKstraps Corporation

FitBark

Scollar

PetSmart

Coastal Pet

Puppia

Acorn Pet Products

PetAZ,

QBLEEV.

Most of the leading manufacturers and suppliers have diversified their sales network balancing the tradeoff between conventional and online sales channel. The manufacturers have streamlined their supply chain network with the pet training institutes and pet homes to gain more market coverage. The nature of market is the fragmented with abundant number of players operating on regionally based on the type of collar.

Key Segments:

By Product:

Flat Collar

Head Collar

Pinch Collar

Slip Collar

Others

By Type:

Traditional

Smart Collar

Radio based

GPS based

By Pet:

Dog

Cat

Birds

Others

By Material:

Nylon

Neoprene

Cotton

Leather

Others

By Application:

Walking

Training

Tracking

Restraining

Others

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade Channels

Online Channel

Third Party Website

Direct to Customer

Pet Accessories Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia

China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia

India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

