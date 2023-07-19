Disposable Gloves Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report 2030

Disposable Gloves Procurement Intelligence

The disposable gloves category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The North American region accounts for the largest category share, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Factors such as increasing public-private partnerships in the healthcare sector, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and expansion of the healthcare industry are driving the growth. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of health-related infections in the aging elderly population, and ongoing laboratory experiments and research initiatives are some factors expected to bolster market trends.

Natural rubber, offering superior performance and extended protection in various segments of its applications such as food processing, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors dominates the market with a 37% share of the total revenue in the category. However, severe health and allergic reactions due to latex gloves are resulting in the ban of such products in various countries. In 2023, the U.S. levied a ban on the import of natural rubber from Malaysia resulting in a decline of the Manufacturing Production Index by 8.14% year on year to reach 83.5 points, the lowest in seven months. As research and innovation continue along with health and safety concerns, there is a growing demand for this product to be used in more health-cautious ways. Nitrile, Vinyl, and Polyethylene disposable gloves are some of the potential approaches toward the safer use of disposable gloves in the industry. Owing to latex free, sustainable, and cost-effective nature of the material, these gloves are widely adopted in varied industries.

Disposable Gloves Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Sourcing of the category involves procurement of raw materials and import of the final product from various countries. China, Malaysia, and South Korea are the top exporters of this category. Best sourcing practices such as reaching reputable suppliers, meeting regulatory compliance, obtaining certifications and competitive pricing of the category is pushing players to attain market position. The US, India, and the majority of countries source from Malaysia and Thailand because of the best rubber production due to the suitable climate required for growth. Category participants are merging with multiple organizations to expand sourcing and distribution channels. Organizations like, MultiCorp International, Inc are outsourcing production to expand distribution channels.

List of Key Suppliers

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc

MCR Safety

Semperit AG Holding

