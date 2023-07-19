Pedelec Market is Presumed to Hold Share Value of US$ 64.05 billion by 2033-end: Fact.MR

Analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Pedelec Marketto swell at propelled CAGR of 7.1% and reach a market valuation of US$ 64.05 billion by 2033-end., as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Market Titans

  • Giant Bicycle Inc.
  • BH Bikes
  • Yamaha Corporation
  • Visiobike
  • Derby Cycle AG
  • Panther International GmbH
  • Pedego Electric Bikes
  • M1-Sporttechink
  • Magnum Bikes USA
  • Helkama Velox

Focal Points

  • The global pedelec market stands at US$ 32.26 billion in 2023.
  • Worldwide sales of pedelecs are forecasted to increase at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
  • Demand for pedelecs is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 64.05 billion by 2033-end.
  • The Chinese market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 12.68 billion by 2033.
  • Sales of foldable pedelecs are estimated to increase at a 6.9% CAGR through 2033.
  • The Japanese market is forecasted to register 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
  • The United States market is projected to reach US$ 15.56 billion by the end of 2033.

Competitive Analysis

To improve their offerings, industry participants are investing in new technologies, supply chain management systems, product standards, and quality assurance.

To provide seamless bicycling experiences with greater riding efficiency and improved ergonomics, pedelec manufacturers are harnessing new breakthroughs and implementing cutting-edge technologies into their products.

For instance:

  • In July 2018, Yamaha Corporation launched the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycles which derives its power from the company’s PWSeries SE motor, which delivers a seamless e-bike assist experience
  • In September 2021, Giant Bicycles Inc. reported that its Defy Advanced Pro, comprising of a lightweight composite frameset engineered for smooth-riding compliance, cleared the Cycling Plus/BikeRadar endurance road bike test, earning the moniker of the ideal top-class endurance bike
  • Shimano, Inc., a cycling component manufacturer, announced that in the second half of the year 2018, it will introduce innovative products to expand the range of Shimano STEPS pedelec systems, mainly focusing on its top model of e-bikes – E800.

Industry Research

  • By Product Type:
    • e-MTB
    • Race
    • Cross
    • Urban
    • Foldable
  • By Battery Type:
    • Nickel-Cadmium
    • Lithium-Ion
    • Sealed Lead Acid
    • Nickel Metal Hydride
  • By Motor Topology:
    • Center
    • Rear
    • Front
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Pedelec Company & brand share analysis: The report offers in-depth Pedelec brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies
  • Pedelec Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Pedelec and projected sales performance for 2021-2031
  • Pedelec Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels
  • Pedelec Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Pedelec: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

Express Press Release Distribution