Filters Industry List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

Grand View Research’s filters industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Filters Market Report Highlights

The global Filters Market size was valued at USD 75,547.6 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The air filters segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 on account of the high product demand in air filtration devices, such as air purifiers

The motor vehicles application segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to reach remain dominant throughout the forecast period

This growth can be credited to the rapid growth in the automobile industry and wide product usage for the reduction in fuel consumption levels

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing product demand in industries, such as chemicals, power generation, metal processing, and cement, for the reduction in emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHG)

The demand was hampered owing to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Lockdowns in major countries led to a temporary closure of various industries and automobile production units, to limit the spread of the virus

The companies are emphasizing the development of new sustainable products for offering improved efficiency and better value to the customers

Extending products and service offerings to customers is also one of the primary strategies employed by the companies

Mobil & Engine Filters Market Report Highlights

The global Mobil & Engine Filters Market size was valued at USD 11,152.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The fuel filters segment dominated the mobil & engine filters market in 2022, with a share of 38.4%. Fuel filters are an essential component for internal combustion engines as they screen the fuel for possible contaminants.

Adoption of MRO services by several trucking and transport agencies for timely maintenance of their truck and bus fleet. Is expected to increase the aftermarket sales for fuel filters.

The engine air filters segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2022, with a share of 37.5%. This is attributed to the growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry for automobiles.

Process Filters Market Report Highlights

The global Process Filters Market size was valued at USD 15,372.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Liquid filtration systems dominated the process filters market in 2022, with a revenue share of 68.20%, and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

This is attributed to the widespread usage of liquid filtration systems in several industries including food & beverage, wastewater treatment, power generation, mining, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, for the removal of contaminants from process water, chemicals, and beverages.

Several kinds of process filters such as backflushing filters, bag filters, cartridge filters, and membrane filters are utilized for liquid filtration applications in marine, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, microelectronics, and snowmaking industries.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are notably investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products and services in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market. In addition, they are focusing on attracting and developing a qualified workforce and training them to develop their skills for the long-term benefit of the company. Furthermore, key participants are taking efforts to increase market penetration & presence and offer expanded product offerings in the selected market segments.

Key players operating in the Filters industry are:

3M

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Man+Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Santorius AG

