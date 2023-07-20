Cat Litter Boxes Market Is Expected To Expand at a CAGR Of 4.8% By 2032

The worldwide market for cat litter boxes is worth more than US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2032.In 2021, sales of cat litter boxes accounted for 24.1% of the worldwide pet odour and cleaning products market.

Cat litter boxes are quickly becoming a need for cat owners in order to preserve their animals’ health and hygiene. They are also known as sandboxes, cat litter pans, or cat litter trays, and provide a naturally stimulating environment for the cat to excrete and hide the odour of cat litter.

Product offers from prominent manufacturers include open and self-cleaning cat litter boxes, corner litter boxes, and top-entry litter boxes.

Competitive Landscape:

Cat litter box manufacturers are releasing items that are in accordance with market trends. For example, improved cat litter boxes are being introduced to decrease human effort in cleaning cat litter. This has increased the demand for automated cat litter boxes.

Furthermore, prominent market players are spending in R&D to gain expertise in product innovation and preserve their overall market dominance.

AutoPets announced an approximately US$ 31 million investment in 2019 to accelerate its expansion and give liquidity to the firm. In addition, the firm intends to increase its manufacturing and transportation facilities. It is also interested in collaborating with other firms to boost product innovation.



Key Players:

Petnovations Inc.

Modkat

AutoPets

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Omega Paw

Kitty Poo Club

Pretty Litter

Skoon

Kitty’s Wonder Box

Cats Desire

Cosmic Pet

Regional Analysis:

The United States cat litter box market accounts for 87.2% of the North American market. Because the United States is one of the main markets for cats, the market is expected to grow at a 4.1% annual pace. The United States has a high number of cats as well as recognized producers. Cat owners’ need to maintain adequate cat cleanliness standards, as well as expanding consumer spending power, are driving market expansion. Cat litter box sales in the United States are increasing due to the addition of proper pet culture to keep them safe and preserve their hygiene.

Germany’s cat litter box market holds 27.8% share in the European market and is projected to rise at 4.6% CAGR throughout the assessment period.Prominent market players are maintaining divergent supply chain networks for procurement and supply. Huge number of cat lovers positioned across the country are supporting the rising demand for the cat litter boxes. Furthermore, investments in pet accessories and rising pet humanization in the country are expected to support market growth in the country over the coming years.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Structure Type : Open Cat Litter Boxes Covered Cat Litter Boxes Disposable Cat Litter Pans Self-cleaning Cat Litter Boxes Sifting Cat Litter Boxes Top-entry Cat Litter Boxes Corner Cat Litter Boxes High-sided Cat Litter Boxes Designer Cat Litter Boxes Robotic/Automated Cat Litter Boxes

By Filler Type : Scoopable Cat Litter Boxes Clay Cat Litter Boxes Clumping Cat Litter Non-clumping Cat Litter

By Buyer Type : Residential Buyers Commercial Buyers Institutional Buyers

By Sales Channel : Offline Sales Channels Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pet Care Stores Others Online Sales Channels Company/Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites



