Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Is Estimated To Secure A Market Value Of US$ 15.11 Billion By 2032

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 15.11 Bn by 2032. The worth of the market is anticipated to be US$ 7 Bn in 2022, and the projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

According to Fact. MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing expanded at a value CAGR of 6.5% from 2015 to 2021, reaching a value of US$ 6 Bn. Regulatory affairs outsourcing services are widely used to develop generic and orphan drugs, which acts as a catalyst to market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market

By Services Regulatory Consulting Outsourcing Legal Representation Outsourcing Regulatory Writing & Publishing Outsourcing Other Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Services

By Company Size Small Sized Companies Medium Sized Companies Large Sized Companies

By Category Drugs Generics Innovators Biologics Biotech ATMPs Biosimilars Medical Devices Therapeutic Diagnostic

By Indication Oncology Neurology Radiology Immunology Other Indications

By Stage Pre-Clinical Clinical Post Market Authorization

By End Use Medical Device Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies

Regions North America MEA Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market to value US$ 7 Bn in 2022

From 2015-2021, regulatory affairs outsourcing demand flourished at a 6.5% CAGR

APAC to garner a market share of 37% in 2022 with respect to regulatory affairs outsourcing

Clinical studies segment procured the largest market share of 46% in 2021.

Based on end-user segment, the pharmaceutical companies segment to secure the largest market share of 38% in 2022.

Accell Clinical Research LLC

GenPact Ltd.

Criterium Inc.

PRA Health Sciences

Promedica International

WuxI AppTec Inc.

Medspace

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ICON Plc.

Labcorp

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market focus on expanding their global influence. Some of the adopted strategies are partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Recent key developments among key players are:

ProPharma Group, an Odyssey Investment Partners portfolio company, announced the acquisition of iSafety Systems in August 2021. Pharmacovigilance outsourcing company iSafety is based in India.

ICON plc bought PRA Health Sciences, a CRO, in July 2021. The acquisition was made with the intention of expanding ICON plc’s offering of services. ICON will remain the company’s official name. The organization seeks to become the most advanced clinical research organization and healthcare intelligence by bringing together 38,000 workers from 47 different nations.

