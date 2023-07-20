Clinical Laboratory Industry growth is accelerated by Favorable Initiatives Undertaken by Government Bodies

Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book – Clinical Laboratory Tests and Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s clinical laboratory industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Report Highlights

The global clinical laboratory tests market was valued at USD 103.67 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 9.42% over the forecast period.

HbA1c tests segment held largest revenue share in 2022 and is attributable to the increasing prevalence of diabetic population

HGB/HCT tests segment is expected to show fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of blood-related disorders

Central laboratories segment dominated the market in 2022 attributable to the high market penetration and procedure volumes

North America held the largest market share in 2022 which can be attributed to the growing regulatory support and increase in investments in clinical laboratory tests

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Report Highlights

The global clinical laboratory service market was valued at USD 217.53 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 3.24% over the forecast period.

In 2021, the clinical chemistry segment held a dominant share owing to the increasing need for pathology analysis

The hospital-based laboratories segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing hospital-integrated laboratories

The bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 due to the increasing drug discovery and development

The industry has seen unprecedented growth due to the introduction of innovative services to address the rising demands

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to improved manufacturing facilities and an increasing prevalence of chronic disease

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is to be high due to a large number of service providers, increasing number of contract research organizations, and high R&D investment to develop novel tests for different healthcare applications. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their product portfolio offered for clinical laboratory tests. Moreover, global players are expanding their services in developing countries due to high medical unmet needs and collaborating with local players in developing economies.

Key players operating in the Clinical Laboratory Industry are:

Abbott

ARUP Laboratories

OPKO Health, Inc.

Bioscientia Healthcare GmbH

Charles River Laboratories

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Healthscope

Labco

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

