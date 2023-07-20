ICON Park receives “Innovator Award” for creating exceptional experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — ICON Park received the “Innovator Award” at the I-Drive Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting, which took place yesterday at ICON Park. More than 100 tourism industry leaders, and a special message from Mayor Jerry L. Demings, recognized ICON Park’s work “creating exceptional experiences that enhance our destination and local community.”

“This award is to the talented ICON Park team for creating many industry firsts,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park.

ICON Park has transformed over the last few years with numerous new additions, including famous restaurants, new attractions for kids and adults alike, nighttime entertainment, live music nightly, an outdoor lawn for gatherings and food event series. The complex also expanded support of the community in creative ways, sharing resources with non-profits through 100 different community activation events and donating a quarter million dollars in in-kind resources to support local first responders, law enforcement, public school teachers and children and families in need.

A Surprise That Kept Giving

Keeping with the award’s theme of innovation, ICON Park then transformed the award presentation itself into a feel-good “exceptional experience,” as Jaskiewicz announced a special surprise to a local 10-year-old doing good deeds in the community.

Greshaun Daberezil, an Orange County resident, started a good deed project this summer by setting up a display to give free, ice-cold waters to anyone in need of relief from Central Florida’s summer heat— until his cooler was recently stolen.

ICON Park invited the young boy to the event in front of more than 100 business leaders and surprised him with new supplies, including a replacement cooler and several cases of water— plus annual passes to The Wheel for him and his family.

Inspired by the act of kindness and the commitment shown by the Daberezil, other business leaders of the I-Drive Chamber spontaneously joined in and added encouragement with free admission to even more of Orlando’s popular theme parks and attractions for the boy’s kind deeds.

To view or download B-Roll and images, click here.

About ICON Park

The 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination is gate-free, offers free parking, and features plenty of fun adventures for the whole family. Located in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park offers more than 50 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops, and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that soars 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air.

Visit other attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Museum of Illusions Orlando. ICON Park also offers a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites that satisfy a wide variety of flavors and cuisine. Find a unique collection of shopping and dining kiosks and explore each location as you stroll under the festoon lights along the brick promenade.

ICON Park is at the center of the International Drive Resort Area and is conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com