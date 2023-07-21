Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 18.4 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global intrusion detection & protection systems market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 18.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2032.

The growing threat of malware has the potential to impair system performance and bring about the organization’s demise. The regular operation of numerous organizations is nevertheless severely hampered by hostile attacks. The adoption of intrusion detection and prevention systems, which can assist to block suspicious and malicious connections and attacks on financial institutions, is predicted to increase as a result of the growing requirement for integrity and safety of personal information in numerous financial organizations.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats: With the rise of sophisticated cyber threats, such as malware, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs), organizations and individuals are increasingly investing in intrusion detection and protection systems to fortify their cybersecurity defenses. Data Breaches and Security Incidents: High-profile data breaches and security incidents have highlighted the vulnerabilities in existing security measures. As a result, there is a growing realization of the need for robust intrusion detection and protection systems to detect and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information. Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Stringent data protection regulations and industry-specific compliance mandates (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA) are compelling organizations to implement intrusion detection and protection systems to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Digital Transformation and IoT Adoption: The rapid digital transformation and widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) have expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals. Intrusion detection and protection systems are crucial in securing interconnected devices and networks. Cloud Security Concerns: As cloud computing becomes integral to business operations, concerns about cloud security have grown. Intrusion detection and protection systems play a vital role in monitoring and safeguarding cloud-based environments from unauthorized access and data breaches. Insider Threats: Insider threats, whether intentional or unintentional, pose a significant risk to organizations. Intrusion detection systems can help identify suspicious activities and anomalous behavior by employees or other trusted individuals.

Competitive Landscape:

The global intrusion detection & protection systems market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced intrusion detection & protection systems.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers in intrusion detection & protection systems market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

McAfee launched McAfee MVISION Insights in 2019, which provides actionable insights and threats thereby helping enterprises to respond quickly and accurately to cyberattacks. This enables tracking the attacks globally and across networks and cloud infrastructure of an organization Cloud Conformity which offers cloud security posture management as per industry standards, was acquired by Trend Micro in 2019 to improve its cloud services offering

Key Players:

IBM

Cisco Systems

Symantec Corporation

McAfee

CheckPoint Security Software Market

Trend Micro

Juniper Networks Inc.

TippingPoint

SourceFire

Trustwave

Other Market Playe

Global Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market by Category

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises Intrusion Detection & Protection System

SaaS Intrusion Detection & Protection System

By Application:

Network Based IDS System

Hybrid Based IDS System

Host Based IDS System

By End-User:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

BFSI Industry

Healthcare Industry

IT & Telecom Industry

Retail Industry

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing Industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems market size?

